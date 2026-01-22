Elma Electronic Awarded Contract Under Missile Defense Agency (MDA) SHIELD Program

Program to provide rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility

Highlights

· Elma has been selected by MDA to support SHIELD’s objective of accelerating the transition from concept to deployable missile defense capability

· SHIELD-IDIQ allows DoW entities to rapidly issue orders under one enterprise flexible vehicle

· Program central to developing critical infrastructure for Golden Dome

FREMONT, Calif., January 2026 – Elma Electronic is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

The SHIELD contract leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled applications where pertinent, and maximizes use of digital engineering, open systems architectures, model-based systems engineering, and agile processes in the acquisition, development, fielding and sustainment of these capabilities.

David Feinstein, vice president of sales for Elma Electronic, noted, “Being selected for the SHIELD contract reinforces Elma’s role as a trusted partner delivering mission-ready embedded computing technology, prototyping, architecture development as well as integration and assembly expertise for the nation’s most critical defense systems. A key component of this contract is open systems architectures, an area where Elma has been at the forefront for decades.”

Feinstein added, “The SHIELD IDIQ is a license to rapidly innovate. Elma’s ability to integrate open architecture hardware into deployable, high-reliability systems gives MDA and its partners the agility required to address emerging and complex threats. As a first phase awardee, Elma is committed to fully support current and future initiatives for the DoW’s MOSA mandate, which seeks to improve system interoperability and technology insertion, and is a critical part of the Golden Dome program.”

The SHIELD program encompasses a broad range of work areas that allow for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility. Key scope areas for Elma include rapid prototyping of rugged embedded computing systems to support evolving missile defense missions, embedded computing development using Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) principles, including alignment with SOSA, VITA, CMOSS, and other open standards as well as system integration and assembly, delivering fully tested, mission-ready subsystems manufactured in the United States.

Elma Electronic is a long‑established supplier of critical embedded systems for military and aerospace applications worldwide, with a strong competency in modular open systems and open standards. As an ITAR registered company, Elma’s U.S. operations provide design, engineering, manufacturing, and test capabilities, enabling close collaboration with government and industry partners throughout the program’s lifecycle.

Through the company’s participation in developing industry initiatives and architectures, such as SOSA, CMOSS, OpenVPX, and other MOSA‑aligned frameworks, Elma develops interoperable, scalable hardware designs for mission computing, C5ISR, electronic warfare, and sensor systems. This commitment to open standards translates to rapid technology insertion as well as lifecycle flexibility and reduce total cost of ownership for its global customer base.

About Elma Electronic: Elma Electronic is a global manufacturer of commercial, industrial and rugged electronic products for embedded systems and application-ready platforms – from components, embedded boards, backplanes, chassis and enclosures, power supplies, to fully integrated subsystems.

With one of the widest product ranges available in the embedded industry, Elma also offers standard and custom cabinets and enclosures as well as precision components such as rotary switches/encoders, LEDs, front panels and small cases.

Elma leverages proven technology based on VITA, PICMG, and other standards-based architectures (i.e. OpenVPX, SOSA®, VME, CompactPCI Serial and COM Express). Elma is actively engaged in designing solutions for applications requiring smaller footprints.

Elma Electronic manages entire projects from initial system architecture to specification, design, manufacturing and test through its worldwide production facilities and sales offices. The company serves the mil/aero, industrial, research, telecom, medical and commercial markets and is certified to ISO 9001 and AS 9100.

Elma’s global seat is in Wetzikon, Switzerland, with multiple locations around the world. The company’s U.S. headquarters are in Fremont, Calif., with sales, engineering and manufacturing operations in Atlanta, Ga., and Philadelphia, Pa.