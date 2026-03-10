New Ultra-Compact Embedded Computer from VersaLogic

Tualatin, OR — March 10, 2026 — VersaLogic Corp., the embedded industry’s most trusted computer company, today announced the development of a new ultra-compact rugged computer, powered by a choice of several available high-performance Intel® 13th Gen processors.

The new computer, dubbed “Raptor”, joins VersaLogic’s line of rugged computers, engineered and tested to exceed the rigorous demands of defense and edge applications.

Considering its small size, the Raptor is ideal for use in drones and other uncrewed systems (UxVs). Its size and temperature tolerance make it an easy choice for remote security and communication systems at the edge.

Raptor features up to 64 GB of error-correcting memory, a TPM 2.0 security chip, AES-256 encryption, extensive I/O, and three M.2 expansion slots in its compact 80 x 95 mm footprint. Rigorous testing for operation at up to 15,240 meters (50,000 feet) altitude ensures reliable performance in mission-critical environments.

High Performance

Raptor is powered by one of Intel’s 13th Generation processors and supports up to 64 GB of soldered-down error-correcting memory. The choice of models with a 5-core or 10-core processor allows users to balance power, performance, and cost.

“The Raptor packs impressive processing power and onboard I/O into a footprint slightly larger than a deck of cards. It’s a game-changer for space-constrained applications,” said VersaLogic President Chris Miller. “Supported by VersaLogic’s best-in-class 5-year warranty and engineered to withstand extreme temperatures and MIL-STD shock and vibration standards, it delivers the unwavering reliability our customers require in the field.”

Connectivity and Expandability

Raptor provides extensive connectivity, including 2.5 Gb Ethernet, USB 4, serial ports, I2C, GPIO, and Mini DisplayPort outputs. Three M.2 slots allow flexible onboard expansion for NVMe SSDs, AI accelerators, CAN bus, Ethernet, analog and digital I/O, and additional display interfaces.

Compact and Tough

Measuring just 80 x 95 x 36 mm (3.2 x 3.8 x 1.4”), Raptor delivers extreme performance for space-constrained deployments. Designed for demanding environments, it operates reliably across the full industrial temperature range (-40° to +85°C), meets MIL-STD-202H shock and vibration standards, and is rated for operation at 15,240 meters (50,000 feet) altitude.

Long-term Availability

As with all VersaLogic products, the Raptor is designed for long-term availability with 10+ year typical production lifecycle. VersaLogic’s extended product life support programs ensure long-term availability. This avoids expen sive upgrades and migrations from short lifecycle products.

Modifiable in Low OEM Quantities

The Raptor is modifiable, even in low OEM quantities. Modified COTS options include conformal coating, revision locks, special labeling, testing, screening, etc.

Availability

Raptor Development Samples will be available beginning July 30, 2026. For more information, visit VersaLogic.com/Raptor or contact [email protected].

About VersaLogic Corporation

VersaLogic delivers state-of-the-art embedded computers and expert technical support for critical markets such as defense, aerospace, and medical applications. Featuring long-term availability, -40° to +85°C operation, MIL-STD-202 shock and vibration testing, and outstanding US-based support, VersaLogic products are ideal for critical applications that value ruggedness, reliability, and long life. A 50-year history of consistency has earned VersaLogic the reputation of being “the industry’s most trusted embedded computer company.” For more information, visit VersaLogic.com.