Cincoze Launches DX-1300 High-Performance Compact Industrial Computer: The Essential Edge Computing Core for Space-Constrained Environments

March 2026 - Ontario, CA - Rugged edge computing brand—Cincoze has announced the latest addition to its Rugged Computing - DIAMOND product line: the DX-1300 high-performance compact industrial computer. The DX series, already used for numerous large-scale projects, has garnered a strong reputation for its high performance, compact design, and comprehensive functionality. The newly released DX-1300 builds on this legacy, featuring the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 200S processor, a compact footprint of 242 × 173 × 75 mm, rich I/O, and versatile expansion options to meet a wide range of application needs. The DX-1300 serves as the ideal edge computing platform for high-end image processing, AI inference, and multitasking data integration applications in space-constrained environments.

Heterogeneous Computing in an Ultra-Compact Chassis

The DX-1300 is powered by the Intel Arrow Lake-S platform Core Ultra 200S processor, featuring an integrated CPU, GPU, and NPU hybrid computing architecture that delivers up to 36 TOPS of AI computing power. Compared to the previous generation, AI inference performance has increased by up to 3.5 times, supporting demanding edge AI applications such as real-time video analysis, smart inspection, and data analytics. Furthermore, it supports up to 96GB of 6400 MHz DDR5 CSODIMM memory, significantly enhancing data transfer efficiency and reducing latency. This bolstered performance still fits in a chassis measuring only 242 x 173 x 75 mm—a footprint comparable to an 11-inch iPad—making it perfect for integration into equipment control cabinets, production line machinery, and in-vehicle systems where space is at a premium.



Versatile Expansion and High-Speed Data Transmission

The DX-1300 meets the needs of diverse application scenarios:

Wireless connectivity: Multiple M.2 Key B and M.2 Key E slots, enabling the integration of 5G, Wi-Fi, and GNSS wireless modules for flexible mobile and remote deployment.

Storage: Supports NVMe SSDs for speed and SATA SSDs for capacity, balancing rapid system boot times with extensive data retention requirements.

Diverse I/O: High-speed 10, 2.5, and 1 GbE LAN alongside USB 3.2, to meet data transfer needs.

Secure connectors: M12 A-Coded and X-Coded LAN options to ensure stable connections in high-vibration or outdoor environments.

Industrial cameras: Up to 12 LAN ports or 8 PoE ports via modular expansion, satisfying the requirements of machine vision and multi-camera system deployments.

Rugged Reliability and Market Certification

Upholding Cincoze’s consistent rugged design philosophy, the DX-1300 features a wide operating temperature range (-40°C to 60°C) and a wide-range DC power input (9 to 48VDC), ensuring stable operation in harsh industrial environments. To meet the demands of various vertical markets, the DX-1300 has passed MIL-STD-810H military standards and UL safety certifications. It also complies with railway EMC standard EN 50121-3-2 and fire protection standard EN 45545-2. These certifications make it particularly suited to manufacturing and railway applications where stability is critical, and installation space is limited. As the key edge computing core, the DX-1300 enables long-term, stable system operation and minimizes downtime risk.

About Cincoze

Cincoze is a rugged edge computing brand dedicated to delivering computing solutions for edge computing, Edge AI, and AIoT applications. Its product portfolio includes rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs and monitors, GPU embedded computers, and machine embedded computers. With a highly modular and flexible product design, Cincoze solutions enable rapid deployment across multiple vertical markets, including manufacturing, in-vehicle, railway, energy, marine, and defense industries. Trusted for critical applications in harsh environments, Cincoze has earned industry recognition for its high-reliability design, supported by patents, certifications, and international awards.

Tags：Embedded computers ∣ Edge computer ∣ In-Vehicle Computing | Railway Computing

Press Contact

Cindy Lin

Phone: +886-2-8912-1101 #1904

E-Mail: cindy.lin@cincoze.com

For more information, please visit www.cincoze.com, or contact us by email: [email protected].

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