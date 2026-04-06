Elma Electronic Opens Customer Experience Center at U.S. Headquarters

Supports mission-ready and industrial system development through early customer engagement

Highlights

· Enables direct collaboration between customers and Elma engineering teams during early system development

· Supports rapid system and functional prototype development to accelerate deployment across defense and industrial applications

· Reinforces Elma’s long-term investment in U.S. engineering and manufacturing

FREMONT, Calif., April 2026 – Elma Electronic has opened its Customer Experience Center at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Fremont, Calif., creating an environment where customers can work directly with Elma engineers and solution architects. The center supports the development of mission-ready and industrial computing platforms, helping move new designs efficiently from concept to production. The Customer Experience Center further strengthens Elma’s Fremont headquarters as a hub for engineering and embedded systems development in Silicon Valley.

Thomas Herrmann, CEO of The Elma Group, noted, “Collaboration and partnership are at the core of Elma. This new Customer Experience Center allows us to work even more closely with customers to understand their requirements and translate ideas into practical solutions. By bringing engineering teams and customers together early, we can accelerate development and help ensure successful deployment across a wide range of applications.”

Recognizing the increasing technical complexity of modern electronic systems across defense and industrial markets, Elma developed the center to provide an environment where engineers and customers can work together earlier in the design process. The center also supports the demonstration of advanced embedded computing systems used in aerospace, defense, and industrial applications.

Customers can evaluate complete system configurations for applications such as AI-enabled sensor processing, autonomous platforms, and industrial automation systems. This approach allows teams to evaluate system architectures, address integration challenges, and refine designs before programs reach full production.

To support this development model, the Customer Experience Center focuses on four key areas:

· Improving customer engagement during early system development

· Enabling cross-functional coordination across engineering disciplines

· Demonstrating real-world system integration and application scenarios

· Supporting innovation across aerospace, defense, and advanced industrial markets

Steve Moss, President of Americas for Elma Electronic Inc., commented, “This new center is a flexible working environment where customers can engage directly with our engineering teams and see how complete solutions come together. Visitors can explore Elma technologies across embedded computing platforms, rotary encoders, and switches, as well as design enclosures, and see first-hand how these products support real-world industrial and commercial applications.”

The Customer Experience Center highlights the breadth of Elma’s technology portfolio, from embedded computing platforms and integrated subsystems to electromechanical technologies such as rotary switches and enclosure solutions used across industrial and commercial markets.

Recent system introductions further demonstrate Elma’s continued investment in next-generation computing platforms aligned with evolving defense and industrial requirements. These include the company’s FlexVNX+ test platform aligned to SOSA and the award-winning AI-optimized CompacFrame chassis, supporting emerging mission and high-performance embedded computing applications across aerospace, industrial automation, and advanced embedded systems.

At a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this year, members of Elma Electronic’s executive board gathered with employees to celebrate the launch of the new Customer Experience Center and other company milestones.

Video and additional photos of the event can be found here: https://www.elma.com/en/lp/elma-electronic-customer-experience-center

For more information, please visit https://www.elma.com/en/news-events/news-releases, contact public relations at [email protected], or call (510) 656-3400.

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About Elma Electronic

Elma Electronic is a global manufacturer of commercial, industrial and rugged electronic products for embedded systems and application-ready platforms – from components, embedded boards, backplanes, chassis and enclosures, power supplies, to fully integrated subsystems.

With one of the widest product ranges available in the embedded industry, Elma also offers standard and custom cabinets and enclosures as well as precision components such as rotary switches/encoders, LEDs, front panels and small cases.

Elma leverages proven technology based on VITA, PICMG, and other standards-based architectures (i.e. OpenVPX, SOSA®, VME, CompactPCI Serial and COM Express). Elma is actively engaged in designing solutions for applications requiring smaller footprints.

Elma Electronic manages entire projects from initial system architecture to specification, design, manufacturing and test through its worldwide production facilities and sales offices. The company serves the mil/aero, industrial, research, telecom, medical and commercial markets and is certified to ISO 9001 and AS 9100.

Elma’s global seat is in Wetzikon, Switzerland, with multiple locations around the world. The company’s U.S. headquarters are in Fremont, Calif., with sales, engineering and manufacturing operations in Atlanta, Ga., and Philadelphia, Pa.