Cincoze DIN-Rail Embedded Computer Wins 2026 iF Design Award

Rugged edge computing brand—Cincoze has received a 2026 iF Design Award for the product design and application integration of the MD-3000 DIN-Rail embedded computer, part of the Machine Computing - MAGNET product line. The MD-3000 is for the machine level in smart manufacturing environments, with exceptional performance, flexible scalability, compact dimensions, and DIN-Rail mounting capabilities. It provides a stable and efficient computing platform for the rapidly growing machine vision applications in Edge AI, such as inspection and measurement. The iF Design Award is recognized as one of the leading international design awards, with evaluation criteria encompassing innovation, functionality, and practical value.

The MD-3000 stood out among tens of thousands of global submissions, not only showcasing Cincoze's strength in product R&D and technical integration, but also validating a design philosophy that combines functionality with aesthetics. Cincoze industrial computers are durable and good to look at.

High-Performance Computing Platform with Patented Thermal Design

The MD-3000 delivers the performance required for high-speed image processing and AI inference in computationally intensive machine vision applications, including support for 14th, 13th, and 12th-generation Intel© Core™ processors (35-65W), up to 96GB of DDR5 memory, and dual NVMe SSD storage. The MD-3000 achieves performance of this caliber, in a compact form factor similar to a PLC (150 mm), thanks to two patented thermal designs. The first is the Dynamic Thermal Mechanism. The design ensures rapid heat dissipation and reduced dust ingress by keeping the CPU heatsink firmly against the inside of the chassis cover so heat is efficiently directed to the external cooling fins which are then cooled by an external fan. The second is Smart Over Temperature Protection (OTP) technology, which monitors fan operation in real time and provides an early warning system to maintain stable and reliable system operation during extended runtime. (Patent numbers I893729, I870277)



Exclusive Modular Architecture for Integration Flexibility

The MD-3000 adopts Cincoze's exclusive modular design architecture, with a computer, SED (Scalable Expansion Deck), and SEM (Scalable Expansion Module), delivering a highly flexible system configuration. Users can select 2, 4, or 6-slot SED and combine them with a diverse range of SEMs, including various I/O interfaces, PoE, M.2 expansion, and 2.5-inch storage options, to meet the integration needs of different industrial scenarios. All SEMs support a rail alignment design, significantly improving ease of use and installation efficiency.

Rugged Design and Electrical Cabinet Optimization

Purpose-built for use in electrical enclosures, the MD-3000 supports DIN-Rail mounting with all the primary interfaces and maintenance areas on the front of the chassis, making installation, operation, and maintenance more intuitive and convenient. The MD-3000 follows in the Cincoze rugged heritage, featuring wide temperature range operation (-40°C to 65°C), wide input voltage range (9-48 VDC), and shock and vibration resistance. It complies with industrial EMC standards (EN 61000-6-2/4), effectively resisting electromagnetic interference and ensuring stable operation in various harsh industrial environments. This makes it a reliable computing core for smart manufacturing and machine vision applications.

About Cincoze

Cincoze is a rugged edge computing brand dedicated to delivering computing solutions for edge computing, Edge AI, and AIoT applications. Its product portfolio includes rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs and monitors, GPU embedded computers, and machine embedded computers. With a highly modular and flexible product design, Cincoze solutions enable rapid deployment across multiple vertical markets, including manufacturing, in-vehicle, railway, energy, marine, and defense industries. Trusted for critical applications in harsh environments, Cincoze has earned industry recognition for its high-reliability design, supported by patents, certifications, and international awards.