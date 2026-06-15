Mouser Electronics Brings Innovation to NEPCON Thailand 2026

June 15, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is thrilled to announce that it will participate as an exhibitor at NEPCON Thailand 2026 along with its valued partners Bel, Molex, and Silicon Labs. The exhibition will take place from June 17 - 20, 2026, at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) in Thailand. Visitors to the Mouser booth #9E09 can explore the latest range of cutting-edge electronic and design solutions to accelerate product development.

"Thailand remains a strategic market for Mouser in Southeast Asia, driven by its strong electronics manufacturing sector and its critical role in the regional supply chain. Our participation in NEPCON Thailand underscores Mouser's continued commitment to supporting engineers and buyers across the region," said Daphne Tien, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Mouser APAC. "We are excited to showcase innovative products and emerging technology trends, connect with local industry professionals in Thailand, and bring them access to Mouser's broad global resources and expertise, helping them accelerate innovation in this dynamic and fast-growing market."

Molex's Mini50 and CMC series connectors, as well as their ruggedized industrial connectors, fully address the connectivity requirements for lightweight, highly integrated smart automotive and high-reliability applications in harsh industrial automation environments. In addition, Molex's high-power, high-speed solutions, such as EXTreme and Mini-Fit, address the demanding requirements of AI servers and data centers for "high bandwidth, high power density, and low loss.

Silicon Labs leverages its strengths in multi-protocol support, ultra-low power operation, high security, and multi-protocol coexistence to deliver comprehensive wireless solutions for automotive-grade BLE, Wi-SUN, and Matter. These solutions are designed to support key vertical markets, including automotive, smart metering, and smart home applications, while addressing common IoT design challenges such as connectivity complexity, high power consumption, security concerns, and development challenges.

To learn more about Mouser's presence at NEPCON Thailand 2026, please visit: https://www.mouser.com/nepcon-thailand/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Daphne Tien, Mouser Electronics

Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, Asia Pacific

+886 (2) 2799 2096 #4816

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Ceres Wang, Mouser Electronics

Director of Marketing Communications - Asia Pacific

+886 (2) 2799 2096 #4817

+886 (0) 953-091-539

[email protected]