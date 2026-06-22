New at Mouser: ADLINK Technology's I-Pi SMARC Plus Development Kit Powered by the MediaTek Genio 1200

June 22, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is now stocking the I-Pi SMARC Plus development kit from ADLINK Technology. The I-Pi SMARC Plus kit is based on SMARC (Smart Mobility ARChitecture) and powered by the Genio 1200 platform by MediaTek. The development kit is ideal for prototyping next-generation AI-focused applications, including advanced smart homes, human-machine interfaces, 4K multimedia, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The ADLINK I-Pi SMARC Plus kit, now at Mouser, features a powerful octa-core CPU (Arm® Cortex®-A78 x4 + A55 x4) with a 5-core Arm Mali-G57 GPU for advanced 3D graphics. The development kit also includes an integrated MediaTek AI Processing Unit (APU) delivering up to 5 TOPS. The I-Pi SMARC Plus features on-chip AI processing capabilities, including deep learning neural networking acceleration and computer vision, and supports multiple 4K displays and up to three MIPI camera inputs. Other key features of the I-Pi SMARC Plus Development Kit include HDMI, LVDS, eDP, and DSI, and USB 2.0 and 3.0. A 40-pin RPI header and M.2 B- and E-key PCIe slots, which enable easy expansion. The industrial-grade development kit has an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and 10+ years of product availability. The ADLINK I-Pi SMARC is developer-friendly, with extensive online documentation, sample code, and community support.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/adlink/adlink-i-pi-smarc-development-kit/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About ADLINK Technology

2026 - ADLINK Technology is enabling the Internet of Things (IoT) with innovative embedded computing solutions for edge devices, intelligent gateways, and cloud services. ADLINK's products are application-ready for industrial automation, communications, medical, defense, transportation, and infotainment industries. Their product range includes motherboards, blades, chassis, modules, and systems based on industry-standard form factors, as well as an extensive line of test and measurement products and smart touch computers, displays, and handhelds that support the global transition to always-connected systems. Many products are Extreme Rugged™, supporting extended temperature ranges, as well as shock and vibration.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]

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