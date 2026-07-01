EIZO Releases 6U OpenVPX/SOSA aligned GPGPU Processing Cards Designed for High-Throughput AI and Sensor Processing in Embedded Edge Systems

Orlando, Florida, June 30th, 2026 – EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc., a leading provider of ruggedized graphics, video, and high-performance embedded computing (HPEC) solutions, has introduced the Condor XR2S 6U VPX Series – an OpenVPX 6U form factor high-performance computer (HPC) and GPGPU processing cards based on the NVIDIA RTX PRO™ Blackwell architecture.

Designed for high-throughput embedded-edge computing, the Condor XR2S Series enables advanced GPGPU processing for applications including EO/IR sensor processing, fire radar control, AI inference, signal processing, and real-time video analytics. The series includes the Condor XR2S-B5000 based on the NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 Blackwell Embedded GPU, and the Condor XR2S-B4000 built with the NVIDIA RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell Embedded GPU.

The Condor XR2S series offers dual NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs on a single 6U VPX payload, enabling parallel execution of compute-intensive workloads while maximizing processing density within VPX-based systems. In addition, the 6U VPX modules incorporate dual Microchip Switchtec™ PFX PCIe Gen4 switches, enabling a flexible and reliable high-bandwidth, low-latency interconnect between the GPUs and VPX backplane fabric. The architecture supports peer-to-peer GPU communication and optimized PCIe lane distribution, minimizing host CPU overhead and improving overall system throughput. Each GPU can be individually configured to route to various endpoint configurations, as each PCIe switch also enables mating I/O modules to communicate with the CPU or directly to the GPUs themselves via NVIDIA RDMA.

Chris Fadeley, Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of EIZO Rugged Solutions, said: “As sensor resolutions and data throughput requirements continue to increase, customers need architectures capable of supporting significantly more fabric bandwidth and high-speed interconnect. The Condor GR2S 6U VPX series with dual GPUs and PCIe Gen4 switches enables greater PCIe and Ethernet scalability, allowing system designers to process larger datasets with lower latency and fewer infrastructure bottlenecks.”

Condor XR2S-B5000 Highlights

● Dual NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 Blackwell Embedded GPUs

● 24 GB GDDR7 ECC memory per GPU

● 10,496 NVIDIA CUDA cores per GPU

● 320 fifth-generation Tensor Cores per GPU

● 80 fourth-generation RT Cores per GPU

Condor XR2S-B4000 Highlights

● Dual NVIDIA RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell Embedded GPUs

● 16 GB GDDR7 ECC memory per GPU

● 7,680 CUDA cores per GPU

● 240 fifth-generation Tensor Cores per GPU

● 60 fourth-generation RT Cores per GPU

The NVIDIA Blackwell architecture supports GDDR7 memory capacity and GPUDirect RDMA which allows systems to manage larger datasets and more complex parallel workloads, improving performance for high-throughput HPEC applications such as AI inference, signal processing, and sensor fusion. In addition, the Blackwell architecture supports Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) allowing a single NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPU to be securely and efficiently split up into multiple fully isolated GPU instances each with dedicated compute cores, cache, and high-bandwidth memory. This enables system architects to allocate GPU resources dynamically across different applications, sensor pipelines, or AI models running in parallel.

Designed to meet MIL-STD-810 environmental specifications for temperature, shock, and vibration, the Condor XR2S Series delivers robust performance in the most demanding environments. The series is fully aligned with the SOSA® Technical Standard, supporting 10.6.4 slot profiles, reinforcing its versatility and readiness for next-generation HPE deployments.

Media contact: Carlie Sutherland, Marketing & Communications Manager, EIZO Rugged Solutions; Email: [email protected]

About EIZO Rugged Solutions

EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc. has been developing graphics and video solutions for high-performance embedded applications for over 30 years. The AS9100D / ISO9001:2015 certified company offers a range of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products targeted at video capture, processing, display, compression, streaming, GPGPU, Artificial Intelligence (AI), video format conversion, and data archival. The company designs and manufactures its core MIL-STD-810 graphics and video products in the USA, serving customers in security, ISR, aerospace, avionics, transportation, maritime, and industrial markets. Its rugged Talon series monitors offer the high quality, reliability, and long-term availability needed to meet the stringent requirements of defense and other niche markets.