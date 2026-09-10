Elma Electronic Demonstrates Rugged, Open Standards-Based Military Computing Systems

DVD2026 MEDIA ADVISORY: Elma Electronic

Stand # C3-i14; 16-17 September, UTAC Millbrook, UK

Onsite: Dave Middleton, [email protected],

Mobile: +44 (0)7748 631043 (on-site)

WHAT: LIVE DEMO: Rugged AI Computing at the Edge: JetSys 2010

High-performance GPU processing for AI inference computing in a small form factor platform. Advanced passive cooling design for ground and avionics applications, and other rugged environments.

Rugged SOSA Development Chassis

On-site demo showcases how the rugged development chassis supports board set integration and development in the lab, then goes straight into the field for early trials in the same unit, eliminating the need to migrate the payload card set to a separate deployed chassis.

VNX+ Small Form Factor Edge Computing Platforms

Development chassis (FlexVNX+) and tube-shaped concept design of VNX+ (VITA 90) based platforms, which provide a much smaller footprint than the more traditional VPX or SOSA-based platforms, while maintaining rugged performance. Also on display are traditional rugged chassis designs and VNX+ PSUs.

WHY: DVD2026’s two days of collaboration, innovation and demonstrations bring the UK defence community together. Elma’s on-display technologies give editors the opportunity to see real-world examples of industry collaboration as well as concepts in development.

As open standards adoption accelerates throughout the defence sector, these tangible implementations of interoperable systems provide a firsthand view of the systems shaping tomorrow’s military applications.

WHEN: 16-17 September, 2026

WHY: As open standards adoption accelerates through the defence sector, the process of updating adaptable and scalable common compute elements for the warfighter is becoming even more streamlined.

Elma will be demonstrating tangible implementations of interoperable systems based on real-world examples of how to build reliable, functioning, open standards-based systems.

HOW: Call Dave Middleton to book an appointment time or stop by Stand # C3-i14 during show hours.