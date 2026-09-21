Mouser IoTDay 2026 in Mexico City and Monterrey to Showcase the Latest IoT, AI, and Industrial Automation Solutions and Connected Technologies

September 21, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, today announces that it is hosting Mouser IoTDay® 2026 on October 5 at the JW Marriott in Polanco, Mexico City, and on October 7 at the Hilton Monterrey in Downtown, Monterrey.

The two-day event will celebrate innovations in IoT, artificial intelligence, robotics, embedded systems, and industrial automation, and draw participants from across design and development engineer communities. It will feature exhibits, expert-led lectures, special presentations, and the opportunity to network with other engineering professionals. Visitors will be able to follow in-depth theoretical discussions with practical applications, focusing on essential topics, such as the connections between IoT and transportation, production line efficiency, along with the reduction of environmental impact. During lunch and coffee breaks, attendees will have the unique opportunity to interact with colleagues and Mouser team members who will be present during the event. Featured sessions will include Mouser’s valued manufacturer partners Siemens, Microchip Technology, Raspberry Pi and Qoitech.

Both Mouser IoTDay events will also feature the IoT Design Challenge, where innovative solutions addressing real-world social and environmental challenges will compete for $2,000 (USD) in development tools and resources. A distinguished panel of industry judges will evaluate the projects, and the winning entry will be announced live during the events.

Representatives from Mouser will provide exciting and interactive information about the latest IoT solutions, new product advancements, and component innovations from leading manufacturer partners. Attendees can learn how Mouser offers exclusive information about application and prototype development through the Empowering Innovation Together™ series, which features podcasts and articles discussing the hottest engineering topics impacting engineering design. Mouser representatives will also be available to discuss Mouser's informative eBooks, newsletters and new product emails , and technical resource hub. Visitors to the Mouser booth can also enter for a chance to win a Turtlebox Ranger Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker.

To learn more about Mouser IoTDay 2026, visit https://eng.info.mouser.com/iotdaymxmty/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]