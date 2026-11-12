Cincoze Adds 28 New Slim Industrial Panel PCs for Greater HMI Flexibility

Rugged edge computing brand – Cincoze continues to expand its slim industrial panel PC lineup (CV-200/P Series), launching 28 new models at once to meet the HMI screen size, task complexity, and installation space requirements of different industrial applications. The lineup adds four new screen sizes—10″, 12″, 15″, and 18″—alongside the existing 21.5″ model for a wider size selection. A variety of computing performance, aspect ratio, and resolution configurations also allows customers to flexibly choose the right HMI solution for their equipment conditions and application needs.

Size, Performance, and Features for a Precise Application Fit

Smart manufacturing has diverse computer equipment needs. Cincoze slim industrial panel PCs (CV-200/P Series) meet those requirements, offering a wide range of product configurations, covering different computing performance (Intel® Core™, N97, and Atom®), screen sizes (10″–21.5″), aspect ratios (16:9 & 16:10), and function options (PoE, IGN). Customers can select models to match their specific application requirements and site conditions. From small, space-constrained control cabinets to the central control consoles of large automated production lines, and from basic equipment monitoring to complex machine operation and control, we offer a configuration for every need.

The CV-200/P Series features Cincoze's exclusive CDS (Convertible Display System) modular technology, which separates the display module from the computer module. This enables rapid system configuration and deployment during initial rollout and means later maintenance or performance upgrades require replacing only the relevant module, not the entire unit, thereby simplifying maintenance, reducing downtime, and lowering total cost of ownership (TCO).

Ultra-Thin Bezels and Exceptional Visuals for a Better HMI Experience

The slim, one-piece die-cast aluminum alloy design features an ultra-thin bezel of ≤ 3 mm, greatly reducing the constraints that the unit's external dimensions place on equipment integration and making it ideal for applications with limited cabinet space. When multiple displays are tiled together, the ultra-thin bezel also minimizes the seams between screens for a more seamless viewing experience.

For clear viewing from any angle, the entire series uses 178° wide-viewing-angle panels, so operators can read on-screen information clearly from any horizontal or vertical position. The entire series also features projected capacitive (P-Cap) touch and an anti-glare (AG) coating, maintaining crisp, detailed visuals even under strong light or bright indoor lighting, and delivering efficient, comfortable human-machine collaboration in smart facilities.

Sleek Design with Industrial-Grade Protection and Reliability

Beyond its good looks, the series offers rugged features built for harsh industrial environments. The screen uses a 7H-hardness Glass-Glass (GG) panel structure with a long-life backlight rated for up to 50,000 hours, and the IP66-rated front panel is fully dust-tight and protected against high-pressure water jets.



For the humid conditions common on industrial sites, the series features wet touch tracking technology, maintaining stable, accurate touch performance even when the panel is splashed with water or the operator's fingers are wet. For electromagnetic compatibility, it meets the IEC 61000-6-4 industrial environment EMC standard, allowing it to operate reliably in factories with complex electromagnetic environments. With multiple layers of protection, the Cincoze Slim Panel PC (CV-200/P Series) stays stable and reliable during long hours of heavy-duty operation, giving businesses peace of mind on the factory floor.

About Cincoze

Cincoze is a rugged edge computing brand dedicated to delivering computing solutions for edge computing, Edge AI, and AIoT applications. Its product portfolio includes rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs and monitors, GPU embedded computers, and machine embedded computers. With a highly modular and flexible product design, Cincoze solutions enable rapid deployment across multiple vertical markets, including manufacturing, in-vehicle, railway, energy, marine, and defense industries. Trusted for critical applications in harsh environments, Cincoze has earned industry recognition for its high-reliability design, supported by patents, certifications, and international awards.