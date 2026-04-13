Imperx Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

April 8, 2026, Boca Raton, Florida - Imperx

Since 2001, Imperx has been committed to providing its clients top-tier quality and reliability. Both through its imaging systems and service. This year, as Imperx celebrates 25 years of business, there is much to reflect on: Imperx started off strong in 2003 with the first Camera Link frame grabber, pioneering the market. The Imperx team followed that with the deployment of their first airborne imaging platform designed for drones. Imperx launched their Lynx camera line in 2005, the first camera with an embedded RISC processor and remote firmware upgrades. In 2008, Imperx made the huge step of opening an office in Sofia, Bulgaria. Then, releasing the first-to-market 29MP CCD camera in 2011, Imperx pioneered a new technology and became a dominant player in the LOS camera market with a generation of TDI cameras. The Cheetah CMOS camera line was launched a couple of years later in 2013; this line now makes up a large percentage of Imperx’s popular offerings.

Imperx continued the momentum, and in 2014, took to space with an Imperx camera on a rocket-launched vehicle. The Sofia office helps to carry the load of increased global demand in 2015 by beginning camera manufacturing alongside the Boca Raton office. On another trip to space, the Bobcat camera landed on the Moon in 2019. Picking up speed in their growth within the Aerospace market, Imperx was awarded the Space Act Agreement with NASA in 2020 and two years later, Imperx cameras captured Artemis I’s ascent and booster separation. Over the past three years, Imperx has launched its Puma SWIR line, won the 2025 VSD Innovators Award with their Panther smart camera, and launched with the Orion spacecraft once again with eight cameras for the Artemis II mission this year.

This year, they also celebrate their 25th year of business. Imperx founder, Dr. Petko Dinev has learned and appreciates much as he reflects on the past 25 years.

Creating and maintaining relationships with staff and clients have been shown to be extremely important to Dr. Dinev. He states that, over the years he’s learned “not [to] ignore small customers, and their ‘strange’ requests.” Working with clients that had more specific needs or entered unknown territory helped Imperx become that tried-and-true company for endless applications and customizations. He continued on to say: “In our corporate history, we have multiple examples of long and healthy partnerships that started with a ‘strange’ request.” He also shared the sentiment that respecting your team and treating them as family has helped Imperx get to where it is today. Clearly, relationships are top-of-mind for Dr. Dinev, as they’ve helped Imperx grow as an expert, high-quality imaging solution provider.

Now, with a promising future ahead, Imperx and Dr. Dinev have much to look forward to, including upcoming camera line launches and company growth. The Imperx team is excited about their new smart AI camera line, the Panther, which features an embedded neural network. They have also become a more dominant player in the Aerospace market over the years as they are working with many companies on advanced imaging systems for both airborne and space missions. The Artemis II mission, utilizing eight Imperx cameras, was a testament to that. Dr. Petko Dinev even says: “we expect to see our cameras on the Moon and Mars.” There’s a bright future ahead for Imperx alongside an impressive history. They’re a company to look out for when you are searching for high-quality, ruggedized imaging solutions!

In recognition of their 25th anniversary, Imperx has released a video and an updated website. Use the links below to view!

https://youtu.be/v40xKwjK7xE?si=1RMsnz3iYNq1T5w0

For more information about Imperx’s broad portfolio of reliable and ruggedized cameras, visit www.imperx.com or contact [email protected] to discuss a customized solution for your application.

Imperx is a leading global designer and manufacturer of superior quality digital imaging products and software. With headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida and a distribution network that spans the globe, Imperx provides high reliability, ruggedized and customized imaging solutions worldwide in aerospace, machine vision, transportation, engineered systems, and automation. Sign up for the Imperx newsletter at www.imperx.com.