Teledyne to present united ecosystem of sensing solutions at SPIE Defense + Security 2026

Visitors to SPIE Defense + Security 2026 will discover how a collective of Teledyne business units and subsidiaries is advancing defense applications through high-performance sensing and imaging technologies.

Taking place on April 26-30, 2026, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, visitors to Booth 703 will witness a powerful, integrated ecosystem of sensing solutions for government and security force projects.

Accelerating insight through advanced IR imaging

Central to the showcase will be research and science cameras from Teledyne FLIR, developed to provide exceptional infrared (IR) imaging performance in demanding environments. Combining advanced detector technologies, high-speed data acquisition, calibrated radiometric measurement, precision optics, and flexible integration, the cameras enable precise visualization and quantification of complex thermal phenomena,

even in fast-changing or low-signal conditions.

Integration with FLIR Research Studio software streamlines thermal image acquisition, processing, and analysis within a single, intuitive, research-focused workflow. By reducing set-up time, minimizing complexity, and accelerating the transition from data capture to actionable insight, users gain from faster, more reliable, and more confident thermal analysis.

Complementing these imaging systems, Teledyne FLIR Defense Optics solutions drive innovation in industrial, scientific, and defense technologies. From integrated laser systems to advanced crystals and optics, our products deliver the precision and reliability needed for the most demanding applications. Explore how our components enhance imaging, targeting, and performance across industries.

A full cooperative of sensing expertise

Sharing Booth 703, numerous further Teledyne business units and subsidiaries will demonstrate complementary capabilities across the sensing spectrum.

Teledyne Scientific Cameras, for example, will highlight its cutting-edge innovations for quantitative imaging, including the new VIS-SWIR SCION camera platform. Designed for demanding applications such as defense, security, and space, VIS-SWIR SCION offers high sensitivity, speed, and flexibility to capture dynamic events with exceptional clarity across extended spectral ranges.

Teledyne Judson Technologies, meanwhile, is set to shine the spotlight on its portfolio of high-performance IR detectors and integrated solutions, supporting applications from military safety to surveillance and space missions. Another focus product will be the CESIUM integrated dewar cooler, a scalable, space-ready platform designed to enhance signal-to-noise performance while reducing size, weight, power, and cost in

mission-critical systems.

Also on display will be Teledyne Scientific’s Chip Scale Atomic Clock (CSAC), delivering highly stable, low drift timing in a compact, low power form factor for defense and security applications operating in GPS

challenged environments.

Elsewhere on the booth, Teledyne e2v will provide insight into its latest image sensor technologies, with a new product release set to be unveiled shortly before the event, reinforcing its reputation for high-speed, low

noise imaging solutions tailored to applications that include defense and aerospace.

Adding further to the visitor experience, Teledyne DALSA will highlight its decades of thermal imaging expertise, with uncooled LWIR microbolometer detectors that enable high performance, small, light, and low power camera solutions for an ever-expanding range of applications.

Beyond the booth

As a point of note, Teledyne FLIR OEM will host a dedicated demo suite and meeting room at the event, where highlights will include Prism C-UAS, an advanced AI-driven software platform for detecting and tracking unmanned aerial systems. Prism C-UAS supports earlier threat detection, higher situational awareness, and improved tracking in complex, dynamic environments.

Ultimately, Teledyne innovations are enabling faster insight, greater precision, and more informed decision making across the defense sector. Learn how to turn complex data into decisive advantage by visiting Booth

703 and the demo suite (Monument Suite, 5th Floor, #5221) at SPIE Defense + Security 2026.

ABOUT FLIR

Flir, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for applications including industrial inspection, building diagnostics, and public safety. With thousands of employees worldwide, Flir develops advanced technologies that help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. Founded in 1978, Flir supports customers globally with innovative sensing solutions. For more information, please visit www.flir.com or follow @flir.