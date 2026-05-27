e-con Systems to Showcase AI-Powered Smart Cameras and Urban Mobility Vision Solutions at ITS America Conference & Expo 2026

Live demos showcasing high-accuracy ALPR, AI-powered traffic analytics, and cloud-based traffic video management solutions for Vision Zero initiatives

California & Chennai (May 27, 2026): e-con Systems®, a global leader in embedded vision solutions, will showcase its latest Edge AI-powered Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solutions at ITS America Conference & Expo 2026, taking place from June 10–12, 2026, at Huntington Place, Detroit, Michigan.

Visitors can explore live demonstrations at Booth #6071 featuring advanced ALPR, AI-driven traffic analytics, and cloud-based traffic video management solutions designed to support Vision Zero initiatives worldwide.

At the event, e-con Systems will demonstrate its Edge AI ALPR Solution, powered by Darsi™ Pro, our NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX-based Edge AI compute box. Designed for real-time monitoring & enforcement applications, our solution delivers 99.1% ALPR accuracy on US license plates, supports skew angle detection up to 60°, and enables reliable day and night plate recognition with optimized pixel density. Supporting multiple 4K GMSL2 cameras with optimized low-latency video pipelines, our solution enables real-time multi-lane traffic ALPR for roadside deployments.

e-con Systems will also showcase CloVis Central™ Traffic Monitoring & Analytics solution, an end-to-end platform that combines camera hardware, edge AI analytics, and cloud-based software for modern traffic monitoring and enforcement applications. Powered by e-con Systems’ core AI expertise for ANPR, vehicle detection, vehicle classification and vehicle tracking, CloVis Central™ enables intelligent traffic event detection, visualization, evidence management, and scalable enforcement workflows across multi-camera ITS deployments.

“e-con Systems has been a proven technology partner in the ITS domain for over 20 years, with 25,000+ ITS cameras deployed across North America. Our solutions support traffic management, traffic enforcement, tolling, and parking applications through the latest advancements in image sensing, Edge AI computing, intelligent algorithms, and scalable cloud architectures.

We are excited to showcase some of our latest ITS and Edge AI solutions at the ITS America Conference & Expo 2026, supporting Vision Zero initiatives and enabling safer, smarter mobility infrastructure across the world.” said Dilip Kumar, Head - ITS Business Unit at e-con Systems.

Highlights at our Booth #6071

· Edge AI-Based ALPR Solution powered by Darsi™ Pro

· CloVis Central™ Traffic Monitoring & Analytics solution

· Real-time AI-powered vehicle detection, tracking, and traffic event analytics

· Cloud-based traffic event visualization and evidence management

· AI accelerator-based camera platforms for edge vision applications

· Smart AI Cameras for transportation and intelligent monitoring applications

Additionally, surprise customer products are lined up.

Book a meeting slot now to watch our exclusive demos and meet our vision experts.

Huntington Place, Detroit, Michigan

Booth #6071

June 10–12, 2026

Customization and Integration Support

e-con Systems offers customization services and end-to-end integration support for the cameras and compute box, ensuring that unique application requirements can be easily met. For customization or integration support, please contact us at [email protected].

About e-con Systems

e-con Systems® develops complete embedded vision solutions—including OEM cameras and edge AI compute platforms. With 20+ years of experience and expertise in embedded vision, it focuses on delivering vision and camera solutions to industries such as Robotics, Mobility, Intelligent Transport Systems, Drones, Sports Analytics, Medical and more. e-con Systems' wide portfolio of products includes MIPI camera modules, GMSL cameras, USB cameras, Depth cameras, GigE cameras, HDR cameras, low light cameras, and more. Our cameras are currently embedded in over 350+ customer products, and we have shipped over 2 million cameras to the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and many other countries.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Harishankkar

VP – Business Development

[email protected]

e-con Systems® Inc.,

+1 408 766 7503

Website: www.e-consystems.com

Note: References to corporate, product, or other names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.