Resolve Optics Ltd. is an experienced developer of specialist lens accessories that allow camera suppliers to adapt and expand the potential of their product optics.

Drawing upon decades of experience and application expertise – Resolve Optics has created a range of high-performance lens adapter designs. A lens adapter can offer an economic solution to achieve the desired field of view (FOV) or image format from a prime lens in a camera or sensor system.

Rob Watkinson, Sales Manager of Resolve Optics Ltd “Off-the-shelf lens adapters are typically generic in design to try to work with as many lenses as possible and consequently compromise image quality. By contrast, our specialist lens adapters are characterised by their ability to optimally change the field of view or image format of a specific lens, while maintaining high resolution, distortion-free images”.

He added “A great example of this is our Model 287 wide angle lens adapter. The Model 287 was designed to double the field of view (FOV) throughout the operating range of any zoom camera. Almost all 'off the shelf' wide angle zoom lens adapters offer a compromise between FOV, distortion and resolution. If the lens achieves the FOV and minimal distortion, then the compromise will be the resolution and so on. The result is milky, out-of-focus images that get progressively worse the nearer they get to full zoom. The new wide angle lens adapter provides a true 0.5x field of view while maintaining minimal distortion and high resolution throughout the zoom range of the camera”.

To request full technical details of Resolve Optics range of specialist lens adapters please visit https://www.resolveoptics.com/request-lens-adapters/ or contact Resolve Optics on +44-1494777100 / [email protected] to discuss a specific project.

Resolve Optics take a customer centric approach to optical design, development and supply. The company prides itself on nearly three decades of quickly translating each customer need into an optimised optical design, running projects successfully, and manufacturing production quantities of lenses or optical products on time, to the specified quality and target price.