Excelitas Introduces LINOS Rodagon SWIR 2.0/25 Lens

Pittsburgh, Pa., June 2, 2026 – Excelitas®, a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics sectors, today announced the launch of the LINOS® Rodagon 2.0/25 SWIR, a new industrial short-wave infrared (SWIR) lens designed to bring greater precision and reliability to inspection and imaging applications.

The LINOS Rodagon 2.0/25 SWIR delivers high-quality, homogeneous imaging performance from the center of the sensor to the edge across the 840–1900 nm wavelength range without the need to refocus. Engineered for 1.1-inch sensors with an image circle up to 18 mm, it surpasses the visibility and coverage of competitive SWIR lenses while maintaining outstanding resolution and contrast across the entire frame. A fast f/2.0 aperture further enhances sensitivity, making the Rodagon 2.0/25 SWIR well suited for low-light SWIR applications.

With an integrated filter thread, robust mechanics and intuitive operation, LINOS Rodagon 2.0/25 SWIR integrates seamlessly with the Optem® FUSION Modular Microscopy platform for maximum flexibility. Its rugged construction ensures reliable performance in demanding industrial environments, supporting applications such as machine vision inspection, quality control, hyperspectral and multispectral imaging, semiconductor and solar cell manufacturing, pharmaceutical inspection, smart farming and waste sorting.

“The new LINOS Rodagon 2.0/25 SWIR from Excelitas gives system designers a high-performance SWIR lens that combines excellent optical quality with the flexibility of a modular platform,” said Arthur Stauder, Product Manager at Excelitas.

“Its consistent edge-to-edge sharpness, outstanding resolution and focus-shift-free operation, combined with support for 1.1-inch sensors, go beyond what other SWIR lenses offers. This enables customers to expand inspection capabilities beyond the visible spectrum while maintaining consistent performance and straightforward system integration,” adds Tim Ulmer, Project Manager at Excelitas.

LINOS Rodagon 2.0/25 SWIR will be featured in a live demonstration at Excelitas Booth #1481 at the Automate Show, June 22 – 25, 2026. For additional information, visit https://www.excelitas.com/product/linos-rodagon-swir-2025-industrial-lens.

About Excelitas: Excelitas is a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics end markets. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, Excelitas is an essential partner in the design, development and manufacture of advanced technologies, offering leading-edge innovation in sensing, detection, imaging, optics and specialty illumination for customers worldwide. Excelitas is at the forefront of addressing many of the relevant megatrends impacting the world today, including precision medicine, industrial automation, artificial intelligence and connected devices (IoT).

Excelitas®, LINOSÒ and Optem® are registered trademarks of the Excelitas group of companies. All other products and services are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts: Dan Brailer, Vice President Investor Relations and Communications; [email protected]; +1 (412) 977-2605

Cheryl Reynhout or Jill Anderson On Behalf of Excelitas, SVM Public Relations; [email protected]; +1 (401) 490-9700