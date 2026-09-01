SCD to Showcase Advanced Infrared Detector Portfolio for Guided Weapons, Autonomous Systems and ISR Applications at MSPO 2026

Company to highlight next-generation SWIR, MWIR and LWIR detector technologies for missile seekers, loitering munitions, autonomous platforms and long-range ISR systems

MSPO 2026, 08-11 September, Kielce, Hall 9, D14

Misgav, Israel, September 01, 2026 – Semi Conductor Devices (SCD), a global leader in infrared detector technology, will showcase its latest portfolio of cooled and uncooled infrared detector solutions at MSPO 2026. Covering SWIR, MWIR and LWIR technologies, SCD’s solutions address the evolving operational requirements of guided weapons, loitering munitions, missile seekers, autonomous platforms and long-range ISR systems.

Designed for today’s increasingly contested battlefield, SCD’s infrared detectors deliver high image quality, rapid target acquisition, fast response times and efficient integration, enabling defense manufacturers to accelerate development while improving operational performance across airborne, ground and naval applications.

Among the technologies highlighted at MSPO will be:

Sparrow and Sparrow HD HOT MWIR detectors – delivering high-resolution imaging for stand-off targeting, loitering munitions, remote weapon stations, airborne payloads and perimeter defense systems, while supporting scalable, high-volume production.

Robin Family LWIR detectors – uncooled 12 µm detectors designed for next-generation loitering munitions and highly agile platforms operating without mechanical stabilization, minimizing motion-induced blur while maintaining stable imagery during rapid maneuvers.

SWIFT-EI SWIR module – designed for degraded battlefield environments, supporting laser spot detection, hostile fire indication and platform stabilization while reducing processing load through event-based imaging.

SCD’s portfolio supports applications ranging from compact autonomous munitions and precision-guided weapons to advanced ISR payloads, while addressing key challenges including integration complexity, motion-induced blur, SWaP-C optimization and production scalability.

"As modern defense platforms continue to evolve, system developers require infrared sensing technologies that combine outstanding performance with rapid integration and scalable production," said Fabian Schapiro, VP RBU Europe & Canada at SCD. "At MSPO, we look forward to demonstrating how our detector portfolio supports the next generation of guided weapons, autonomous systems and ISR capabilities."

About Semi Conductor Devices (SCD)

Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) develops and manufactures a comprehensive range of cooled and uncooled infrared detectors. The company’s advanced technologies have established it as a leading global provider of IR solutions.

Through close collaboration with leading system integrators worldwide, SCD delivers high-performance solutions across the full infrared spectrum-NIR, SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR-supporting applications in seekers, thermal imaging, smart munitions, surveillance, and machine vision.

For more information, visit: www.scd-infrared.com

Contact Information

Marina Shkedy

MARCOM Manager

[email protected]