April 21, 2026 - Pittsburgh, PA

Excelitas to Display SS-OCT Lasers, Fluorescence Illuminators and Scientific Cameras for Ocular Disease Applications at ARVO 2026

WHO: Excelitas®, a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics sectors, will exhibit a range of Axsun Swept-Source OCT (SS-OCT) lasers, X-Cite® medical and diagnostic illuminators and PCO® scientific cameras at ARVO 2026.

WHAT: At Booth #10060, product experts will highlight Excelitas solutions for eye and vision researchers involved in ocular disease applications, including:

Axsun Azmyth™ High-Speed SS-OCT Tunable Laser Engines: Excelitas’ Axsun Swept-Source OCT lasers provide an exceptional balance of tuning bandwidth, output power, sweep speed and coherence length, enabling flexible, high-resolution and high-speed imaging in next-generation Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) systems. Built on Excelitas’ proprietary micro-optical integration capabilities and patented MEMS tunable filter technology, the highly scalable Axsun laser platform supports a range of demanding medical OCT applications, such as wide-field retinal imaging, OCT angiography and multi-purpose systems combining diagnostics with optical biometry.

X-Cite Vitae™ vIRX Illumination Platform: X-Cite Vitae vIRX is a fully customizable, multi-wavelength illumination platform designed for high precision medical illumination and diagnostic applications, including endoscopy and surgical visualization, as well as high-speed analytical applications. Featuring high optical output with support for up to seven wavelengths, including NIR, Vitae vIRX easily replaces 180W or 300W Xenon sources while offering state-of-the-art capabilities, such as accurate tuning, exceptional optical stability and enhanced control.

pco.panda 4.2 sCMOS Cameras: Excelitas’ pco.panda 4.2 is an uncooled scientific CMOS camera featuring a 16-bit sCMOS sensor in ultra-compact camera housing. It offers a high-resolution of 2048 x 2048 pixels with 6.5 x 6.5 μm pixel size to ensure excellent image quality.

WHEN: May 3 – 6, 2026

WHERE: Excelitas #10060, Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO, USA

About Excelitas

Excelitas is a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics end markets. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, Excelitas is an essential partner in the design, development and manufacture of advanced technologies, offering leading-edge innovation in sensing, detection, imaging, optics and specialty illumination for customers worldwide. Excelitas is at the forefront of addressing many of the relevant megatrends impacting the world today, including precision medicine, industrial automation, artificial intelligence and connected devices (IoT).

Connect with Excelitas on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit www.excelitas.com for more information.

Excelitas®, X-Cite® and PCO® are registered trademarks, and Axsun Azmyth™ and X-Cite Vitae™ are trademarks of the Excelitas group of companies. All other products and services are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Dan Brailer

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

[email protected]

+1 (412) 977- 2605

Cheryl Reynhout or Jill Anderson

On Behalf of Excelitas

SVM Public Relations

[email protected]

+1 (401) 490-9700