ams OSRAM OSLON UV-C 3535 LEDs, Now Available from Mouser, Serve the Demand for Mercury-Free and Efficient Disinfection and Treatment Solutions

June 30, 2026 - Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is now stocking the OSLON™ UV 3535 LEDs from ams OSRAM.

The ams OSRAM OSLON UV 3535 LEDs are designed for high germicidal effectiveness and come in an industry‑standard 3535 ceramic package. These LEDs offer best-in-class wall‑plug efficiency, germicidal peak wavelengths of 265nm and 275nm, and a lifetime of >20,000 hours. The OSLON™ UV 3535 LEDs feature an integrated frame and open-package design, resulting in lower maintenance costs and high system reliability. These LEDs include mid‑power versions for uniform illumination and high‑power versions for maximum power density, simplifying PCB design and scalability across platforms. The OSLON™ UV 3535 LEDs also feature high disinfection efficiency with no ozone generation and low operating costs.

The OSLON UV-C 3535 LEDs are ideal for UV-C surface and air disinfection, UV-C water treatment (POU systems), and agriculture and horticulture applications.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/ams-osram/ams-osram-oslon-uv-3535-leds/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]

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