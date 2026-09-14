Mouser Now Stocking the Kingbright QuantumDot BGW LEDs for Wearables and Healthcare Devices

September 14, 2026 - Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is now stocking the QuantumDot BGW series LED lamps from Kingbright.

The Kingbright QuantumDot BGW lamps are ultra-compact 01005 SMD chip LEDs designed for space-constrained indication and backlighting applications. Offered in blue, true green and white, the QuantumDot BGW series features dimensions of 0.45 mm x 0.25 mm x 0.2 mm, low power consumption, and a wide 140° viewing angle for consistent illumination in compact electronic assemblies.

The QuantumDot BGW series LEDs are ideal for applications such as healthcare and medical disposable devices, wearables, micro-scale drones, industrial automation systems, automotive indication and status lighting.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/kingbright/kingbright-quantumdot-bgw-led-lamps/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]