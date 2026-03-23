High speed video tracking system improves projectile development

The Tracker2 from Specialised Imaging is a high-speed tracking system designed to enable engineers and ballisticians to optimise performance of ordinance and projectiles and better understand their flight behaviour. Offering unmatched performance and ease of deployment, the Tracker2 system provides consistent and accurate tracking of objects in flight using a remote-controlled triggered rotating mirror positioned in front of a high-speed video camera.

To evaluate the failure modes of high-speed projectiles, it is often necessary to observe their flight performance over a significant proportion of the trajectory. The Tracker2 allows observations to be made of inflight behaviour of high-speed objects over more than 100 metres with a tracking accuracy of better than 0.2 degrees over its full scan. The resulting slow-motion record of the inflight projectile allows accurate diagnosis of events such as fin deployment and motor burn time as well as calculation of pitch, yaw and spin rate.

Easy-to-use, yet highly capable software controls the Tracker2 locally and remotely, and provides useful calculators for system placement, camera field-of-view and depth of field estimations. Video sequences are archived in industry standard formats. Using advanced control and analysis software the system offers multiple operating modes, including user defined profiles, enabling it to also track and analyse large and medium calibre ordinance. The Tracker2 can set-up for both horizontal and elevated projectile firings.

To watch a video of the Tracker 2 in action please visit https://specialised-imaging.com/products/tracking-systems/tracker2/. For further information please contact Specialised Imaging on +44-1442-827728 (UK) / +1-951-296-6406 (USA) / +49-8141-666-8950 (Germany) / [email protected].

Specialised Imaging Limited is a dynamic company focusing on the design, manufacture, service and supply of ultra-high-speed imaging systems and components for industrial, defence, and scientific applications.