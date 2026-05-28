Investigating Failure Mechanisms of High-Speed Projectiles

Specialised Imaging reports how its SI Tracker 2 system was used to follow the flight behaviour of high kinetic energy penetrator ammunition developed to effectively attack modern vehicle armour.

The purpose of the reported ballistic range testing was to investigate the effect on the flight behaviour of Armour-Piercing Fin-Stabilized Discarding Sabot (APFSDS) projectile of using propellants at different temperatures.

The APFSDS projectiles were launched using a smooth bore 120mm fixed gun firing horizontally at a target 500m away. The SI Tracker 2 was located 50m down range of the muzzle and 50m to the left side of the firing line. The SI Tracker 2 camera view started 2m ahead of the muzzle and was configured to follow the projectile for 100m.

Detailed in Application Report 16 – the ballistic range testing revealed that the higher pressures created by higher temperature propellants were the most likely cause of the observed failure of the sabot within the barrel, and the projectile breaking up immediately beyond the gun muzzle. Results in the application report show how the SI Tracker 2 unit was able to measure the velocity and position of the projectiles (intact and failed) over the first 100 metres of flight as intended. The authors conclude, that even when the unexpected happens, that the SI Tracker 2 provides valuable data to help establish the failure mechanism created by the higher temperature propellant and the subsequent effect on projectile trajectory.

The Specialised Imaging Tracker 2 is the next generation of projectile tracking platforms for high-speed video and measurement. To fully evaluate the failure modes of high-speed objects, it is often necessary to observe their flight performance over a considerable proportion of the trajectory. The SI Tracker 2 allows observations of the in-flight behaviour of high-speed objects over more than 100 m with a tracking accuracy of better than 0.2° over its full scan. The resulting slow-motion record of the test object in flight allows accurate diagnosis of events such as fin deployment and motor burn time as well as calculation of pitch, yaw and spin rate. Using multiple input triggers positioned down range enables real-time correction of scan speed and position, allowing accurate 3D tracking of high-speed projectiles that exhibit unpredictable flight behaviour.

To download the full application report please visit: https://specialised-imaging.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/SI_AP_Tracker2_Unexpected-events.pdf. For further information on the SI Tracker 2 please contact Specialised Imaging on +44-1442-827728 / +1-951-296-6406 / +49-8141-666-8950 / [email protected].

Specialised Imaging Limited is a dynamic company focusing on the design, manufacture, service and supply of ultra-high-speed imaging systems and components for industrial, defence, and scientific applications.

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Specialised Imaging Ltd.

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tel: +44-1442-827728

email: [email protected]

web: www.specialised-imaging.com

Media Contact:

Dr Bill Bradbury, Primetek Solutions

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