Resolve Optics is a leading supplier of designed-for-purpose Military lenses that offer much higher life expectancy than regular commercial grade lenses.

Producing a lens / lens system for military use requires careful consideration of its resistance to vibration, shock, temperature and water ingress in addition to ensuring high reliability and top performance. The benefits of sourcing a designed for purpose military lens from Resolve Optics extend far beyond operational considerations as many contractors will admit to the huge amount of time they have wasted on trying to adapt ‘low cost’ off-the-shelf lenses without success.

Rob Watkinson of Resolve Optics said “Vision systems for military purposes typically require durable, high-performance lenses that can withstand harsh environmental conditions and meet strict, traceable military quality standards. In recent years we have worked with military vision equipment suppliers to design and supply robust, high-performance lenses for aircraft head-up display, tank sight, automated return fire and thermal imaging applications”.

He added “Our partners not only value the advanced performance our lenses deliver, but also our investment in advanced testing equipment to cover all aspects of required vibration and shock testing during both the qualification and production phase of creating a new optical system. This way we minimise the chance of a vital military lens failing on deployment”.

Resolve Optics offers military equipment suppliers the peace of mind of security of supply for designed-for-purpose lenses by guaranteeing their availability for as long as they need them. This includes exclusivity of design for certain quantities, allowing customers to maintain a competitive edge.

Resolve Optics has been supplying lenses and optical systems for military vision applications for over 20 years. For further information visit https://www.resolveoptics.com/military-lenses/ or to confidentially discuss your target application please contact Resolve Optics Ltd. on +44-1494-777100 / [email protected].