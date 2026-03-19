Photolithography Pattern Optics - Geometries as Small as 5 microns

Reynard Corporation offers custom photolithography services in-house to create detailed patterned optics. Photolithography is a technique that uses light to produce small patterns over a substrate to protect selected areas of it during the etching or deposition process.

Our contact exposing technique can achieve geometries as small as 5 microns on substrates up to 18” in diameter utilizing a variety of thin film coating materials. Metallic or dielectric materials are selected based on the application’s transparent, reflective, absorption and/or conductive optoelectrical requirements. In addition, patterns can be applied to most substrate materials, including plastic sheeting.

By customizing your pattern and thin-film coating needs, Reynard can realize the ideal optic for your application. All manufacturing is done in-house for improved quality, ease of communication and innovative customization.

To learn more, Download the Data Sheet