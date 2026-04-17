Opto-Mechanical Engineering Case Study: Custom Ultra-Wide Lens for 360° Imaging

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April 17, 2026
a custom ultra-wide-angle lens

a custom ultra-wide-angle lens

In the high-performance panoramic imaging and digital camera optics market, a customer required a custom ultra-wide-angle lens design to enable precision 360° imaging using a multi-shot capture workflow. The system architecture relied on capturing three images at 120° intervals with parallax-free stitching, placing stringent demands on both optical design accuracy and opto-mechanical integration.

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