Opto-Mechanical Engineering Case Study: Custom Ultra-Wide Lens for 360° Imaging

In the high-performance panoramic imaging and digital camera optics market, a customer required a custom ultra-wide-angle lens design to enable precision 360° imaging using a multi-shot capture workflow. The system architecture relied on capturing three images at 120° intervals with parallax-free stitching, placing stringent demands on both optical design accuracy and opto-mechanical integration.
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