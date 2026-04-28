MKS Introduces Ophir® SWIR 50-1000 mm f/5.5-9.5 Continuous Zoom Lens Optimized for Surveillance and Security Missions

April 28, 2026 - Andover, MA - MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, announces at SPIE Defense + Security 2026 the Ophir® SWIR 50-1000 mm f/5.5-9.5 continuous zoom lens, a long‑range imaging solution engineered for the most demanding tactical and surveillance applications. Designed for 10 µm SXGA, 15 µm VGA, and 10 µm VGA SWIR detectors, the lens operates across the full 0.6–1.7 µm spectral range, delivering sharp, high‑contrast imagery in low-visibility conditions for long‑range Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions and laser detection tasks across air, land, and maritime platforms.

The Ophir SWIR 50–1000 mm lens delivers vehicle detection ranges exceeding 35 km. Its broadband sensitivity enables detection and tracking of key laser wavelengths at 850 nm, 905 nm, 1064 nm, and 1550 nm. The optical design maintains focus and line‑of‑sight (LOS) stability throughout the zoom range, ensuring consistent image clarity in degraded visibility and during rapid transitions on stabilized multi‑axis payloads. An athermalized architecture preserves image quality across temperature variations, supporting reliable operation in harsh environments.

"ISR applications demand more signal, range, and integration flexibility," said Dr. Kobi Lasri, General Manager of Ophir Optics Products. "To meet these needs the Ophir SWIR 50-1000 compact lens features excellent low‑light sensitivity and precise long‑range discrimination. Combined with 0.6–1.7 µm broadband response, continuous zoom, ruggedization, and near‑diffraction‑limited imaging, it enables confident detection, recognition, and identification across airborne, maritime, and ground ISR."

The Ophir SWIR 50–1000 mm lens provides a horizontal field of view from 14.5° to 0.7°, enabling both wide-area situational awareness and precise long‑range identification in a single system.

With rugged construction rated for operation from –32 °C to +75 °C and an IP67‑sealed front element, the lens is engineered to withstand demanding field conditions. It measures Ø146 × 391 mm and weighs 3.6 kg.

Availability

The Ophir SWIR 50-1000 mm f/5.5-9.5 continuous zoom lens is available now. OEM pricing is available on request.

Product overview: https://www.ophiropt.com/en/f/swir-50-1000mm-f-9-5-nfov-f-5-5-wfov

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMuD91BaFEU

Product data sheet: https://www.ophiropt.com/en/p/680555-001

Sales inquiries: [email protected]

About MKS Inc.

MKS Inc. enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

About Ophir

Ophir is a brand within the MKS Photonics Solutions Division. The Ophir product portfolio consists of laser and LED measurement products, including laser power and energy meters, laser beam profilers measuring femto-watt to hundred-kilowatt lasers, high-performance IR and visible optical elements, IR thermal imaging lenses and zoom lenses for defense and commercial applications, OEM and replacement high-quality optics and sub-assemblies for CO2 and high-power fiber laser material processing applications. Ophir products enhance our customers’ capabilities and productivity in the semiconductor, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial markets. For more information, visit www.ophiropt.com.

For further information, contact:

Vered Aizenshtat, Marcom Manager

Photonics Solution Division, Ophir Optics Business Unit

Science-Based Industrial Park, Har Hotzvim

Jerusalem 9145001, Israel

Tel: +972-52-2550566

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.newport.com

PR Contact:

Shari Worthington

Telesian Technology Inc.

49 Midgley Lane

Worcester, MA 01604 USA

Tel: +1 508-397-6345

Email: [email protected]