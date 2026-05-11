Application optimized off-axis parabolic mirrors

Optical Surfaces Ltd offers custom off-axis parabolic mirrors with a wide variety of coating options optimised for the most demanding high-power laser, defence, aerospace, spectroscopy and astronomy applications.

Off-axis parabolic mirrors (OAP’s) combine the achromatic and diffraction limited imaging properties of a parabolic mirror with the ability to deviate the light path off-axis, which is useful for most imaging or beam delivery systems. OAP’s offer the ability to focus collimated light without introducing spherical aberration. In addition, unlike a centred parabolic mirror, an OAP mirror advantageously allows more interactive space around the focal point without disrupting the beam.

Benefiting from an ultra-stable manufacturing environment, and employing proprietary production techniques, Optical Surfaces highly skilled engineers are world renowned for producing large diameter prototype and custom OAP mirrors with unmatched surface accuracy (> lambda / 20 peak-to-valley), slope errors and surface microroughness of less than 1nm.

Dr Aris Kouris of Optical Surfaces commented “Few companies in the world can produce off-axis parabolic mirrors of sufficient quality to enable Petawatt and Zettawatt lasers to focus their massive energy down onto targets only a few microns in size. As a result, we have been selected by world leading high power laser research groups including AWE, ELI, LULI and CLF Rutherford as well as a growing number of academic centres of excellence to provide key OAP mirrors and other related optics for a range of demanding high-power laser applications”.

Drawing upon many decades of experience - Optical Surfaces Ltd has written an informative guide (see https://optisurf.com/technical-tips-guides/) to enable users to get top performance from their off-axis parabolic mirrors. This illustrated guide includes an introduction to OAP geometry as well as step-by step instruction on initial alignment; tips to correct for errors in focus and tilt, set off-axis distance and rotation as well as a final alignment procedure to ensure optimised performance.

For further information on custom OAP mirrors please visit https://optisurf.com/off-axis-paraboloids/ or contact Optical Surfaces Ltd. on +44-208-668-6126 / [email protected].

Optical Surfaces Ltd. has been producing large, ultra-high precision off-axis parabolic mirrors for more than 60 years and is today internationally acknowledged for its technical expertise, attention to quality and customer service.



Worldwide HQ

Optical Surfaces Ltd.

Godstone Road

Kenley

Surrey CR8 5AA

UK

Tel. +44-208-668-6126

email [email protected]

web http://www.optisurf.com

Media Contact:

Dr Bill Bradbury

Primetek Solutions

[email protected]