Samtec Honors Mouser Electronics with Global High Service Distributor of the Year Accolades

June 16, 2026 - Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announced it has received the 2025 Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award from Samtec, a leading manufacturer of electronic interconnect solutions. The Mouser team received the prestigious award at the recent EDS leadership summit in Las Vegas.

Samtec cited Mouser's outstanding commitment to providing exceptional point-of-sale service to customers around the globe as the basis for the award. This is the second year that Mouser has received Samtec’s distribution top honor.

"Presenting Mouser with the prestigious High Service Distributor of the Year Award is an honor," expressed Rick Skees, Vice President of Sales and Distribution at Samtec. "Their commitment to our long-standing and successful global relationship is always appreciated. We anticipate many more profitable years with them in the future." "Samtec is a valued business partner, and we are incredibly honored and grateful to receive this prestigious award and thank Samtec for recognizing the outstanding efforts of our Mouser global team," said Krystal Jackson, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser Electronics. "We're excited to build on this momentum and continue driving success in the year ahead."

Founded in 1976, Samtec manufactures a wide range of electronic interconnect solutions, including high-speed board-to-board, high-speed cables, mid-board and panel optics, precision RF, flexible stacking, and micro/rugged components and cables. With over 25,000 Samtec parts in stock and over 400,000 available to order, Mouser offers an ever-widening selection of the newest solutions from the manufacturer, constantly adding new products to meet customers' needs.

To learn more about Samtec and its product line available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/samtec/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Samtec

2026 - Founded in 1976, Samtec is a privately held global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, including High-Speed Board-to-Board, High-Speed Cables, Mid-Board and Panel Optics, Precision RF, Flexible Stacking, and Micro/Rugged components and cables. With 40+ international locations and products sold in more than 125 different countries, Samtec’s global presence enables its unmatched customer service.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]