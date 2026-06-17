Ultra-high precision optical flats

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June 17, 2026
2 min read
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Courtesy of Optical Surfaces, Ltd.
A 475mm diameter optical flat used as a reference surface to check the accuracy of the integration of the main mirrors in a satellite payload structure

Optical Surfaces Ltd. is a leading supplier of ultra-high precision optical flats to research establishments and national standards laboratories worldwide. 

Using highly stable optical materials such as Zerodur®, and benefiting from a thermally stable production environment, Optical Surfaces routinely achieves surface accuracies of better than ʎ/20 peak to valley and surface roughness of less than 10 A rms on optical flats up to 600mm in diameter.

Dr Aris Kouris of Optical Surfaces commented “Our optical flats provide extremely flat reference surfaces to test the surface accuracy of other optics including windows, laser mirrors, prisms, and filters”.

All optical flats from Optical Surfaces Ltd. come with full quality testing assurance. Flats up to 600 mm diameter are provided with a Fizeau interferometric test report, larger flats are quality assured using the Ritchey-Common test procedure.

For further information about optical flats please visit https://optisurf.com/flats/ or contact Optical Surfaces Ltd. on +44-208-668-6126 / [email protected]. To read a case study featuring a large optical flat used as a reference for testing space optics please visit https://optisurf.com/extremely-large-reference-flat-for-testing-space-optics/.

Optical Surfaces Ltd. has been producing large, ultra-high precision optical flats for more than 60 years and is today internationally acknowledged for its technical expertise, attention to quality and customer service.

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Worldwide HQ
Optical Surfaces Ltd.
Godstone Road
Kenley
Surrey CR8 5AA
UK

Tel. +44-208-668-6126
email [email protected]
web http://www.optisurf.com  

Media Contact: Dr Bill Bradbury, Primetek Solutions, [email protected]

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