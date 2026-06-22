Lightweight Multi-Mirror Optical System for a High-End Space Telescope

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June 22, 2026
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Courtesy of Avantier, Inc.
Lightweight Multi-Mirror Optical System for a High-End Space Telescope

Avantier partnered on the development of a custom five-mirror optical system for a high-end space telescope designed for demanding space observation applications. The project required the integration of ultra-high optical precision, lightweight structural architecture, and long-term environmental stability within a compact system envelope.

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