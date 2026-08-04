August 4, 2026 - Resolve Optics, Ltd.

Drawing upon extensive experience in space ready optics – Resolve Optics is a respected supplier of top-quality optics for even the most demanding star tracking applications.

Comprising an optical system, image sensor, processor, memory card, and housing – Star Tracker systems determine the precise location and attitude of a satellite or spacecraft by analysing the placement of the surrounding stars relative to the payload. Star Tracker optics are used to focus light from stars onto the image sensor. The accuracy and reliability of a star tracker are highly dependent on the performance of the optical system. Poor optical design leads to blurred or distorted star images, which reduce the accuracy of attitude and bearing determination.

Rob Watkinson, Sales Manager at Resolve Optics commented “Not only should Star Tracker optics be robust to withstand the stress of space launch – they must also be lightweight and highly resilient to the radiation, wide temperature variation and vacuum conditions experienced in geostationary space orbit. Drawing upon our extensive expertise in design and supply of space ready optics we can develop optical solutions to exactly match even the most demanding application”.

Designing and producing optics for use in space is a highly specialised area where expertise and experience are critical. Resolve Optics has been supplying lenses and optical systems for space applications for over 15 years. During this period, the company has acquired a considerable amount of knowledge with regards to the do’s and don’ts of designing for this harsh environment.

For further information on application optimised Star Tracker optics please visit https://www.resolveoptics.com/space-ready-optics/ or contact Resolve Optics on +44-1494777100 / [email protected] to discuss a specific project.

Worldwide HQ, Resolve Optics Ltd., Asheridge Road, Chesham, Bucks. HP5 2PT, UK

Tel. +44-1494 777100

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.resolveoptics.com