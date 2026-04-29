MKS Introduces Ophir® KAMU™ Long Range MWIR SXGA Thermal Camera Series Optimized for Surveillance and Security Missions

High‑performance integration‑ready SXGA MWIR f/4 thermal camera series pairs continuous zoom optics with advanced video processing, consistent thermal performance, and MIL‑STD‑810‑class ruggedization.

April 29, 2026 - Andover, MA - MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, announces at SPIE Defense + Security 2026 the Ophir® KAMU long‑range MWIR f/4 SXGA thermal imaging camera series, a fully integrated solution to accelerate deployment in such applications as surveillance and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS). Each camera combines MKS’ best‑in‑class continuous‑zoom MWIR f/4 optics with a high‑resolution SXGA cooled detector (1280×1024 pixels, 10 µm), advanced video-processing, and an integration‑ready architecture to accelerate deployment while delivering long‑range, high‑performance imaging. The Ophir KAMU camera series spans focal‑lengths from 300 mm to 1200 mm, supporting such applications as extended long‑range surveillance and extreme stand‑off detection.

Built on MKS' latest high-resolution continuous‑zoom MWIR f/4 SXGA lens, the Ophir KAMU camera system delivers unmatched clarity, low distortion, and stable line-of-sight (LOS) performance, maintaining a constant f/4 at 0.6° (NFOV) to 47.8° (WFOV). It maintains precise boresight and image focus across the zoom range, enabling earlier threat detection and wider coverage with fewer assets. In the 1200 mm configuration, standard military vehicle target sizes can be detected at ~28 km, while micro drones (20x20 cm) can be identified at ≥1.7 km.

"In long‑range thermal imaging, optics determine outcomes," said Dr. Kobi Lasri, General Manager, Ophir Optics Products. "The Ophir KAMU MWIR camera places MKS' continuous‑zoom optics at the center—paired with SXGA resolution and an integration‑ready architecture—to deliver consistent thermal performance, near‑diffraction‑limited imaging, and reliable long‑range discrimination across airborne, maritime, and ground ISR."

The Ophir KAMU camera system integrates a proven video‑processing pipeline with non‑uniformity correction (NUC), bad‑pixel repair, and advanced enhancements including denoise, and adaptive gain control. Digital outputs include H.264/H.265 over Ethernet, HD‑SDI and HDMI, with optional Camera Link®. Command‑and‑control is provided via Ethernet and RS‑422 interfaces for streamlined integration and operation.

The Ophir KAMU camera system is available in open-frame and MIL-STD-810 qualified configurations. For harsh environments, the camera features an enclosed rear panel with EMI‑protected D38999 connectors and an IP67‑sealed front element. It is nitrogen‑backfilled for fog‑free operation and offers multiple front‑element coating options for extended durability. A constant‑aperture design ensures stable thermal performance across the zoom range, while factory boresight and narcissism calibration improve accuracy and reduce maintenance.

The lens‑centric design approach, built on decades of high‑end optical design and high-volume manufacturing, ensures control over the key performance driver of a thermal camera, the optics. This enables faster integration, reduced engineering risk, and consistent, field‑proven performance for ISR and security OEMs.

Availability

The Ophir MWIR f/4 camera series is available now. OEM pricing is available on request.

· Product overview: https://www.ophiropt.com/en/c/thermal-cameras

· Video: https://youtu.be/OZil5sH_Xj0

· Product data sheet: https://api.p1.mks.com/medias/sys_master/opresources/h24/h38/10107512651806/Thermal-Camera-Data-Sheet/Thermal-Camera-Data-Sheet.pdf

Sales inquiries: [email protected]

About MKS Inc.

MKS Inc. enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

About Ophir

Ophir is a brand within the MKS Photonics Solutions Division. The Ophir product portfolio consists of laser and LED measurement products, including laser power and energy meters, laser beam profilers measuring femto-watt to hundred-kilowatt lasers, high-performance IR and visible optical elements, IR thermal imaging lenses and zoom lenses for defense and commercial applications, OEM and replacement high-quality optics and sub-assemblies for CO2 and high-power fiber laser material processing applications. Ophir products enhance our customers’ capabilities and productivity in the semiconductor, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial markets. For more information, visit www.ophiropt.com.

For further information, contact:

Vered Aizenshtat, Marcom Manager

Photonics Solution Division, Ophir Optics Business Unit

Science-Based Industrial Park, Har Hotzvim

Jerusalem 9145001, Israel

Tel: +972-52-2550566

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.newport.com

PR Contact:

Shari Worthington

Telesian Technology Inc.

49 Midgley Lane

Worcester, MA 01604 USA

Tel: +1 508-397-6345

Email: [email protected]

Camera Link® is a registered trademark of the Association for Advancing Automation.