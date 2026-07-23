Teltonika RUT986 LTE Cat 4 Router, Now Available at Mouser, Offers Reliable Global Connectivity for Industrial IoT Applications

July 23, 2026 - Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is now stocking the RUT986 industrial global LTE Cat 4 router from Teltonika.

The RUT986 router offers reliable 4G for industrial and smart infrastructure at scale. This router pairs a trusted Telit Cat 4 modem with the proven hardware platform for dependable long-term availability. The RUT986 router integrates equipment via four Ethernet, RS232, RS485, GNSS, and multiple I/Os, with industrial protocol support including Modbus, DNP3, and OPC UA. The router ensures always-on connectivity with SIM and eSIM, and uses eSIM bootstrap for initial profile download. The RUT986 router are is for demanding industrial deployments, offering zero-touch deployment and centralized management via RMS.

The RUT986 LTE Cat 4 router is ideal for industrial and automation, energy and utilities, retail, smart city, and enterprise applications.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/en/new/teltonika/teltonika-rut986-global-lte-cat-4-routers/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]