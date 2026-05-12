UAV Navigation–Grupo Oesía Launches VECTOR-300, a New Autopilot Designed for Mass Production of Loitering Munitions and C-UAS Interceptors

Engineered to provide reliable GNSS-denied navigation and fully

autonomous mission execution, including complex operational scenarios

such as swarming and formation flight, as well as seamless

interoperability.

Madrid, 12 May, 2026. – UAV Navigation, a division of Grupo Oesía specializing in advanced guidance, navigation and control solutions for unmanned vehicles, has announced the launch of VECTOR-300, a new high‑performance autopilot designed to meet the industrial and operational requirements of mass‑produced, attritable unmanned aerial systems, with a clear focus on loitering munition and Counter-UAS (C-UAS) interceptor applications.

VECTOR‑300 has been engineered to combine advanced autonomous guidance, navigation and control (GNC) capabilities with scalability and manufacturability. Its architecture is deliberately designed to reduce technical complexity and enable agile, large‑scale production while ensuring consistent and reliable performance across high‑volume deployments.

Designed for high‑dynamic interception and terminal missions, VECTOR‑300 delivers strike‑to‑target precision guidance with bullseye‑level accuracy. The autopilot is designed to support the integration of AI‑based target identification and optical data directly into its autonomous guidance, navigation and control (GNC) loops, enabling advanced engagement of both static and dynamic targets. This architecture supports real‑time trajectory adaptation during pursuit and terminal engagement phases, making VECTOR‑300 ideally suited for demanding loitering munition and C-UAS interceptor operations.

VECTOR‑300 is designed to operate in highly contested and GNSS‑denied environments, even under Electronic Warfare (EW) jamming, spoofing and meaconing. Its robust navigation core relies on advanced inertial algorithms and multisensor fusion to ensure mission continuity across all phases of operation and can be easily complemented with UAV Navigation–Grupo Oesía proprietary solutions such as the Visual Navigation System to enhance dead‑reckoning accuracy.

Building on the battlefield-proven capabilities of the VECTOR autopilot family, VECTOR‑300 enables the full range of advanced operations already established across UAV Navigation–Grupo Oesía solutions. These include fully autonomous mission execution, swarming and formation flight, 4D trajectory management to reach targets at a predefined time, high‑dynamic maneuvers, and manned‑unmanned teaming (MUT) operations, among many other advanced autonomous capabilities.



Fully aligned with the UAV Navigation–Grupo Oesía product family, VECTOR-300 features an open and modular architecture designed to ensure interoperability with third‑party platforms, payloads and sensors through seamless integration with VECTOR‑MCC. This architecture also enables the integration of autonomous decision‑making software, allowing platforms equipped with VECTOR‑300 to adapt to evolving concepts of operation and advanced autonomy requirements.

Conceived to meet both today’s operational demands and the long‑term evolution of the unmanned systems domain, VECTOR‑300 embodies UAV Navigation–Grupo Oesía’s approach to advanced autonomy aligned with global defense industrial strategies. Its scalable, resilient and future‑ready design ensures sustained relevance across evolving defense programs and industrial frameworks.

UAV Navigation - Grupo Oesía

UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía is a company specializing in the design of guidance, navigation, and control (GNC) solutions for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) since 2004. UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía's flight solutions are used by a wide range of leading aerospace manufacturers for a variety of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) or "drones."

UAV Navigation is part of the Grupo Oesía, a Spanish multinational technology company dedicated to dual-use engineering, which develops and implements projects in 42 countries. It has 4,000 professionals in 20 corporate headquarters in Europe, Latin America and Asia. Throughout its 50 years of experience, it has innovated products and services that benefit millions of people around the world, with the aim of creating a better, more efficient, safer and sustainable world.

The industrial companies within the Grupo Oesía ecosystem are responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining cutting-edge technology for the Security, Defense, and Aerospace sectors, with a long track record of work in avionics for significant projects such as the Eurofighter EF-2000, A-400M, F-18, C-295, P3-B Orion, or MH-60R. The group is now involved in the most important UAV projects, including FCAS/NGWS, Eurodrone, and SIRTAP, among others. www.uavnavigation.com

More information: David Pinta ([email protected] / M. +34 633 113 943)