AM2E1553-x is AIM’s new M.2 PCI Express Card

Trevose, PA (June 2024) - AIM is proud to announce the introduction of our newest small form factor embedded board for MIL-STD-1553 in a small 2260 M.2 form factor. The introduction and acceptance of this new small form factor allows the use of COTS and MOTS technology in rugged embedded applications. Rugged computer designers now have all the advantages of this extremely compact form factor that allows them to produce the smallest, lightweight avionics systems while reducing development and full life cycle costs. With the introduction of the industry’s first rugged 2-channel MIL-STD-1553 M.2 board AIM continues to lead the MIL-STD-1553 databus board market.

Features Includes:

· Small 2260 size with B + M Keying for Universal Compatibility

· Extended Temperature Range: -40°C to +85°C

· Rugged Locking Connectors for each 1553 Channel

· 2 Dual Redundant MIL-STD-1553 / 1760 Channels

· 2 Avionic Discrete Inputs

· 2 Avionics Discrete Inputs/Outputs

· 2 Trigger Inputs & 2 Trigger Outputs

· IRIG-B Input

“This is a great addition to AIM’s small form factor boards and shows our flexibility, commitment and continued investment in the databus market for MIL-STD-1553” George Los, Director of Sales. As the M.2 package continues to gain acceptance it is envisioned that small form factor system manufacturers will utilize the slot for any necessary expansion requirement.

For more information contact [email protected] or call 267-982-2600

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