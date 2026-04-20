AIM’s family of pocket sized portable Smart Cables is now available with USB-C to interface seamlessly with new generation laptops!

The product family includes compact, portable devices that support MIL-STD-1553, ARINC429, ARINC664P7/AFDX and STANAG 3910/EFEX. The devices allow for ultimate portability and are completely powered over a single USB-C connection while including all test & simulation features including error injection and bus playback capabilities.

Each unit includes BSP support for C, C++, C#, Python and LabVIEW with industry samples to shorten development time for custom applications in Windows and Linux. AIM’s powerful test, simulation and analysis PBA.pro graphical software is fully supported for all protocols.

Applications include engineering test, production test, cyber security testing, data loading, simulation & portable field service support!

“New USB-C connectivity for all avionics bus protocols allows for the performance, portability and compatibility for all databus testing and analysis into the future”, states George Los, Director of Sales.

For more information contact [email protected] or call 267-982-2600

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