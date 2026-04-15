Advancing Multi-Domain Naval Operations

Related To: 
April 15, 2026
Mercury

The future of naval operations demands technology that’s secure, adaptable, and deployment-ready. At Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space, Mercury is showing how mission-critical capability can move faster, scale smarter, and stay ahead of emerging threats.

Stop by our booth to see how Mercury is enabling secure multi-domain operations with:

  • BuiltSECURE™ processing for trusted, high-performance compute
  • SWaP-optimized, small form factor electronics built for airborne, surface, and subsurface missions
  • Open, secure architectures accelerating the Navy’s modernization priorities

From avionics and radar to EW and unmanned systems, our technology delivers the performance and protection today’s naval fleet requires, exactly where it’s needed most.

Meet the Mercury team during Navy League’s Sea Air Space, April 19-22, 2026, in booth 647.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Case Study: Aegis Combat System Fire-Control Hardware Cabinet
Army asks Dynetics to build air defense system with missile interceptors and a future laser weapon
What is a Private Cellular Network?
Sponsored
CIMPOR uses private 5G to improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability of cement plants
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Military Aerospace, create an account today!

Trending

Sponsored Picks

Sponsored
Sponsored
Sponsored