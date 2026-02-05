Silicon Sensing Expands Distribution in North America

Surge in demand will be supported by expanded agreement with Althen Sensors & Controls.

05/02/2026 Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd has extended its long-established distribution agreement with Althen Sensors and Controls Inc in response to a surge in demand, particularly across North America.

The new agreement enhances Silicon Sensing’s global distribution network, which stretches across 15 countries. It will help improve customer access to the company’s high-performance gyroscopes, accelerometers, and inertial measurement systems – and to comprehensive product integration services.

Edwin Goezinne, CEO, Althen Group, comments: “Strengthening our partnership with Silicon Sensing brings exciting new opportunities to deliver their class-leading technology to our customers on a global scale. This collaboration marks a significant milestone and reinforces Althen’s position as a trusted partner for advanced sensor solutions, expanding our ability to serve diverse industries. “

David Somerville, General Manager, Silicon Sensing continues: “This partnership already delivers exceptional value to our customers in Europe. The new agreement will help us effectively deliver our cutting-edge sensor technology to more customers, across wider markets geographically - in particular, through Althen’s North America presence. Althen will be a key part of the team as we respond to a growing demand for our products. “

Silicon Sensing’s inertial products are in use in many of the most extreme environments, from space to subsea, and in diverse roles including platform stabilisation, industrial robotics, unmanned navigation and control, detailed terrain mapping and precision agriculture.

About Althen Sensors and Controls Inc

Founded in 1978, Althen Sensors & Controls specialises in customer-specific sensor and measurement solutions, including high-tech industrial sensors, turnkey measurement systems and instrumentation for Test & Measurement, OEM and IIoT applications. Althen is part of Broadporte Holding, a family-owned portfolio of European technical businesses. The company is known for its engineering expertise, flexibility and long-term customer partnerships worldwide.

About Silicon Sensing Systems

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a gyroscope and inertial systems engineering development company, jointly owned by Collins Aerospace and Sumitomo Precision Products. The company was formed in 1999 and is, today, a market leader in silicon, micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based navigation and stabilisation technology. Many millions of MEMS gyroscopes and accelerometers have been supplied to thousands of customers world-wide since the company’s formation.