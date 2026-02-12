UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía and EAD (Ekolot Aerospace & Defense) Strengthen Their Collaboration to Drive ZEUS VTOL Platform in Poland

Madrid, February 12, 2026. – UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía, a leading provider of flight control systems for unmanned aerial vehicles, has announced its collaboration with the multinational company based in Poland Ekolot Aerospace and Defense (EAD) to integrate its advanced flight control system into ZEUS, Ekolot EAD’s new fixed-wing VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) platform.

This collaboration brings together UAV Navigation–Grupo Oesía’s cutting-edge guidance, navigation, and control solutions with Ekolot Aerospace & Defense's vision to create a new generation of VTOL aircraft. The result is ZEUS, a family of platforms in a MTOW (Maximum Take-Off Weight) range from 100 to 250kg that combines the aerodynamic efficiency of a fixed-wing design with the versatility of vertical take-off and landing, making it ideal for civil, defense, and security missions in remote or challenging environments. Ekolot Aerospace & Defense's with ZEUS family of unmanned aircraft is filling the gap between small tactical UAVs and heavy MALE-class systems. The ZEUS is uniquely modular and convertible concept: a single base airframe accepts VTOL or CTOL (Conventional Take-Off and Landing) conversion kits, supports multiple MTOW (150kg, 200kg, 250kg for VTOL and 250kg – 350kg for CTOL), and payloads from 30 – 120kg on VTOL versions and up to 150kg on the CTOL ZEUS G variant, designed to deliver exceptional endurance of 12–24 hours and a modular, payload-agnostic configuration.

ZEUS UAV’s family integrates UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía’s advanced autopilot systems, which provide precise flight control and a wide range of advanced capabilities for dual-use unmanned missions, including robust performance in GNSS-denied environments through high-precision inertial navigation and the Visual Navigation System (VNS).

Together, both companies aim to reinforce their presence in the Polish market and support Ekolot Aerospace & Defense’s expansion across the LATAM region. From the start of this relationship, UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía and Ekolot Aerospace & Defense have maintained a close and seamless cooperation, built on trust and a shared vision to develop robust solutions for the global market. EAD emphasizes the importance of partnering with a company that not only provides critical systems such as flight control but also offers a team of highly qualified experts in the unmanned industry.

"For EAD (Ekolot Aerospace & Defense), working with UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía means ensuring quality and reliability in one of the most critical components of our platform. This collaboration allows us to look to the future with confidence, exploring new opportunities and joint projects," said Edgardo Zapata, CEO at Ekolot Aerospace & Defense.

UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation in navigation and flight control systems for unmanned aircraft, consolidating its position as a benchmark in guidance, navigation and solutions for UAS executing complex operations in hostile environments and high-demand missions.

This project marks the beginning of a promising stage for both companies, which are already exploring new applications and developments for future platforms and international projects with special attention to the Polish and LATAM markets, including the upcoming project on the ZEUS G and the ZEUS CTOL platforms, the long-endurance, high-payload CTOL variants designed to expand operational capabilities and meet increasingly demanding mission requirements.

UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía is a company specializing in the design of guidance, navigation, and control (GNC) solutions for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) since 2004. UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía's flight solutions are used by a wide range of leading aerospace manufacturers for a variety of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) or "drones."

UAV Navigation is part of the Grupo Oesía, a Spanish multinational company dedicated to dual-use digital and industrial engineering, which develops and implements projects in more than 40 countries. It has 4,000 professionals in 20 corporate headquarters in Europe, Latin America and Asia. Throughout almost 50 years of experience, it has innovated products and services that benefit millions of people around the world, with the aim of creating a better, more efficient, safer and sustainable world.

The industrial companies within the Grupo Oesía ecosystem are responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining cutting-edge technology for the Security, Defense, and Aerospace sectors, with a long track record of work in avionics for significant projects such as the Eurofighter EF-2000, A-400M, F-18, C-295, P3-B Orion, or MH-60R. The group is now involved in the most important UAV projects, including FCAS/NGWS, Eurodrone, and SIRTAP, among others. www.uavnavigation.com

More information: David Pinta ([email protected] / M. +34 633 113 943)

Ekolot Aerospace & Defense (EAD) born from a strategic transition that ensures continuity and growth in the aerospace sector and building on more than 25 years of experience in the design and manufacture of highly complex aircraft systems, Ekolot Aerospace & Defense (EAD) has positioned itself as a European leader in the manufacture of unmanned aircraft. Headquartered in Poland, Ekolot Aerospace & Defense is part of a multinational aerospace company with presence in the main markets of Latin America and the United States. www. ekolot-ad.com

More information: ([email protected] / +48 880 388 949)