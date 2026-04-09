UAV Navigation–Grupo Oesía Demonstrates Advanced Autonomous Control in US Special Forces Maritime Exercises Through Successful Integration on NEWT21’s FOG USV Platform

The exercises proved a complete success, showcasing the robust performance of UAV Navigation–Grupo Oesía’s autonomous control system and the significant operational advantages of next‑generation unmanned maritime USV platforms such as NEWT21’s FOG USV.

Madrid, 9 April 2026. – UAV Navigation–Grupo Oesía has strengthened its position as a key provider of advanced autonomous maritime control technologies following the successful use of its guidance and navigation system aboard NEWT21’s Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) during recent US Special Forces maritime exercises in Cartagena, Spain. These activities highlighted the strategic relevance of reliable autonomous systems in high‑demand multi‑domain operations.

The NEWT21 USV leveraged UAV Navigation–Grupo Oesía’s proven autopilot performance, previously demonstrated through other successful execution of missions on the FOG USV platform. The control system provides fully autonomous operation including advanced functions such as dynamic relative routing, collision‑avoidance during mothership approach, and integrated health‑monitoring functions within a fault‑tolerant system, ensuring continuity and safety even in challenging environments.

During the Cartagena exercises, the system successfully executed a fully autonomous navigation plan, demonstrating stable behaviour, precise route tracking, and resilience under operational constraints. This reliable performance under real‑world conditions reaffirmed the maturity of UAV Navigation–Grupo Oesía’s technology and its suitability for demanding maritime security, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

The close collaboration between UAV Navigation–Grupo Oesía and NEWT21 was once again essential to the success of the exercises, reflecting a partnership built on proximity, mutual confidence, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. This shared approach continues to demonstrate how next‑generation autonomous USVs can significantly enhance operational capability while reducing risk to personnel in complex maritime environments.

UAV Navigation–Grupo Oesía remains committed to supporting international defence partners and allies with resilient, field‑proven autonomous navigation solutions that advance the future of maritime autonomy.

UAV Navigation - Grupo Oesía

UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía is a company specializing in the design of guidance, navigation, and control (GNC) solutions for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) since 2004. UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía's flight solutions are used by a wide range of leading aerospace manufacturers for a variety of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) or "drones."

UAV Navigation is part of the Grupo Oesía, a Spanish multinational technology company dedicated to dual-use engineering, which develops and implements projects in 42 countries. It has 4,000 professionals in 20 corporate headquarters in Europe, Latin America and Asia. Throughout its 50 years of experience, it has innovated products and services that benefit millions of people around the world, with the aim of creating a better, more efficient, safer and sustainable world.

The industrial companies within the Grupo Oesía ecosystem are responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining cutting-edge technology for the Security, Defense, and Aerospace sectors, with a long track record of work in avionics for significant projects such as the Eurofighter EF-2000, A-400M, F-18, C-295, P3-B Orion, or MH-60R. The group is now involved in the most important UAV projects, including FCAS/NGWS, Eurodrone, and SIRTAP, among others. www.uavnavigation.com

NEWT21

NEWT21 es un fabricante europeo de alta tecnología especializado en vehículos de superficie no tripulados (USV) y soluciones avanzadas en materiales compuestos. Ofrecemos sistemas de drones de última generación tanto para operaciones críticas militares y de seguridad como para diversas aplicaciones civiles. Nuestros USV están diseñados para ofrecer fiabilidad y rendimiento en misiones clave de reconocimiento, vigilancia, logística y transporte.

Nuestras capacidades se ven reforzadas por la fabricación interna de materiales compuestos, lo que nos permite ofrecer soluciones potentes y rentables mediante la integración de hardware avanzado y software innovador para afrontar desafíos globales y generar nuevas oportunidades.

De cara al futuro, nuestra visión es liderar el desarrollo de la autonomía marítima mediante una flota completamente autónoma de USV, revolucionando el sector con soluciones fiables y sostenibles. Creemos firmemente que el futuro de la defensa moderna reside en los sistemas no tripulados, que representan oportunidades estratégicas para países de todo el mundo. Nuestro compromiso es dotar a las naciones más pequeñas de capacidades autónomas de vanguardia, garantizando su resiliencia estratégica y ventaja tecnológica. https://newt21.com/