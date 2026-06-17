Shield AI and UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía partner to expand Hivemind autonomy across European unmanned systems

PARIS (JUNE 17, 2026) — Shield AI, the U.S. the defense technology company building the world's best AI pilots and next-generation aircraft, today signed a strategic integration partnership with Spain’s UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía, part of the Spanish multinational technology company Grupo Oesía and a specialist in guidance, navigation, and control (GNC) solutions for unmanned aerial vehicles. The partnership focuses on integrating Shield AI's Hivemind autonomy software with UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía systems so European customers can field more capable autonomous aircraft faster and with less integration risk.

The collaboration centers on validating compatibility between Hivemind, Shield AI's platform-agnostic autonomy software, and UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía's VECTOR autopilots and Mission Control Computer. The companies have already completed interoperability testing together with strong results, confirming that Hivemind can be configured to execute missions on platforms equipped with UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía flight-control systems. Future phases are expected to expand the autonomy envelope across additional platform families integrating the UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía portfolio of systems.

"European customers require autonomous systems that meet rigorous standards for reliability, integration, and operational performance," said Chris Brinkley, vice president and head of Europe and Africa at Shield AI. "UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía brings deep GNC expertise and a strong platform footprint across the continent. This is about making sure Hivemind works seamlessly on the systems our customers are already flying."

"Shield AI Hivemind brings proven mission autonomy that complements our open-architecture ecosystem," said Luis Furnells, Chairman and CEO of Grupo Oesía. "We look forward to building on our interoperability work to deliver greater capability to the platforms and programs that rely on our systems."

Hivemind is Shield AI's highly modular, platform-agnostic autonomy software that enables unmanned systems to sense, decide, and act. Unlike traditional autopilots that cannot deviate from preplanned routes, Hivemind dynamically reroutes mission plans, responds to unexpected conditions, avoids obstacles, and executes complex tasks safely and effectively.

Shield AI is exhibiting at Eurosatory in Hall 5A, stand A276, and UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía can be found in Hall 6, stand G220.

About Shield AI

Founded in 2015, Shield AI is a venture-backed defense-tech company with the mission of protecting service members and civilians with intelligent systems. Its products include Hivemind autonomy software and V-BAT and X-BAT aircraft. With offices and facilities across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, Shield AI’s technology actively supports operations worldwide. For more information, visit www.shield.ai. Follow Shield AI on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media Contact: Charles Forrester; [email protected]

About UAV Navigation - Grupo Oesía

UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía, part of the Spanish multinational technology company Grupo Oesía dedicated to dual-use engineering and delivering projects in 42 countries, is a company specializing in the design of guidance, navigation, and control (GNC) solutions for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) since 2004. UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía's flight solutions are used by a wide range of leading aerospace manufacturers for a variety of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) or "drones." www.uavnavigation.com

Media Contact: David Pinta, [email protected]