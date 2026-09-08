Mouser and TE Connectivity Explore the Electronics Behind La Roche-Posay Racing Team’s America’s Cup Performance in New Expert eBook

September 8, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, today announces the availability of a new eBook, titled Why Are There Electronics on a Sailboat? Sensors, Connectivity and Data Behind La Roche-Posay Racing Team’s Race-Winning Control, produced in collaboration with TE Connectivity.

The eBook brings together expert perspectives from K-Challenge and La Roche-Posay Racing Team, TE Connectivity, Kongsberg Maritime, Vard Electro, SEA.AI and Saildrone. Together, the contributors draw on experience in yacht development, onboard electronics, connectivity, marine systems and autonomous maritime technologies. As Official Component Supporter of La Roche-Posay Racing Team, the French challenger for the 38th Louis Vuitton America’s Cup, Mouser supports the team’s 2027 campaign in Naples, Italy.

Set against the demanding environment of the America’s Cup, the eBook examines how sensing, connectivity, real-time control and post-session analysis support the assessment and refinement of yacht performance. It follows the engineering loop from on-water data acquisition and control through to validated changes and post-session debrief, demonstrating how trustworthy data supports technical development and race preparation.

The AC75 and AC40, the America’s Cup foiling yachts, rely on tightly integrated control and data systems. The eBook considers the importance of accurate, time-aligned and calibrated measurements, together with the need to keep time-critical control traffic separate from high-bandwidth data logging. It explains how CAN communications handle control and safety functions, while Ethernet supports sensor logging, configuration uploads and post-session data offload.

The guide also addresses the physical layer behind reliable performance. It looks at how connectors, cabling and power distribution help protect signal integrity and power integrity in salt, spray and vibration. One case study shows how engineers traced an apparent foil-position problem to a temperature-related offset in the signal-conditioning chain. By cross-checking the sensor against a redundant measurement, the team identified the issue before investigating the wrong system.

“In the America’s Cup, the value of data lies in what a team can do with it,” said Mark Patrick, Technical Content Director, Mouser EMEA. “The eBook shows how La Roche-Posay Racing Team collects, validates and acts on information from the yacht, and why reliable sensing, connectivity and system design are central to every performance gain. These are useful lessons for any engineer working with complex systems in demanding operating conditions.”

The insights apply beyond high-performance sailing to marine, industrial, automotive, aerospace, robotics and autonomous systems applications, where system reliability, accurate measurement and rapid, validated iteration are essential.

Published by Mighty Guides, Why Are There Electronics on a Sailboat? is available to download at https://te.mouser.com/harsh-environment/te-connectivity-why-are-there-electronics-on-a-sailboat/. To browse Mouser's full eBook library, visit https://resources.mouser.com/manufacturer-ebooks/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About TE Connectivity

2026 - TE Connectivity plc is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, its broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enables the distribution of power, signal, and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more.

TE's more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

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