Now Available: Modelithics COMPLETE Library v25.7 for Cadence AWR Design Environment

Tampa, Florida (November 20, 2025) – Modelithics® is pleased to announce the release of the latest version, v25.7, of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ for the Cadence® AWR Design Environment Platform. This release of the Modelithics COMPLETE Library for Cadence AWR Design Environment includes new models, representing ~1,800 additional components. With this release, the COMPLETE Library for Cadence AWR Design Environment now represents over 29,000 components from ~75 vendors. The release includes compatibility with Cadence AWR Design Environment v25.1, as well as Cadence AWR Design Environment v16, v22.1 and v24.1.

This release includes new Microwave Global Models™ for capacitor, resistors and inductors from Amotech, Coilcraft, International Manufacturing Services (IMS), Kyocera-AVX and Passive Plus. In addition, new models for CapV have been introduced for three (3) varactor chips devices. These models are validated up to 67 GHz and include Modelithics advanced model features for part value and temperature scalability The part-value scalability of Microwave Global Models makes them ideal for tuning and optimization.

Through the Sponsoring Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) program, FREE 90-day use is offered for all available Modelithics for Amotech, CapV, Coilcraft, IMS, Kyocera-AVX, Passive Plus, and Piconics components. For more information or to request free use of the new models for these Sponsoring MVPs as well as other available Modelithics Sponsoring MVPs, please visit https://www.modelithics.com/mvp/vsl.

To request a free trial, please visit the Modelithics website at www.modelithics.com/mvp/awr. For more information about this new release and further details on the new models available, please review the v25.7 release notes.

About Modelithics, Inc.

Modelithics, Inc. (www.Modelithics.com) was formed in 2001 to address the industry-wide need for high accuracy RF and microwave active and passive simulation models for use in Electronic Design Automation (EDA). Modelithics’ premium product is the Modelithics® COMPLETE Library, containing highly scalable Microwave Global Models™ , and advanced behavioral models for a multitude of commercially available passive component families, as well as non-linear diode models, non-linear transistor models, and system-level component models. Modelithics’ services also address a wide range of custom RF and microwave measurement and modeling needs. Modelithics product offerings, which support multiple EDA software platforms, also include the Modelithics mmWave Library, Modelithics System Components Library™ the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library. Modelithics® is a registered trademark of Modelithics, Inc. Microwave Global Models™, and System Components Library are also trademarks of Modelithics, Inc. The Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program allows for collaboration and open communication during the development of advanced data sets and models for commercially available microwave components and devices, with flexible sponsorship and distribution arrangements for the resulting data and models. An example of such an arrangement is the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library, a fully sponsored library distributed for free by Modelithics under the sponsorship of Qorvo®. Modelithics also offers a Standard and Custom Test Fixture and Accessory Product Line, for a family of thin film Probe Point™ Alumina substrate fixtures compatible with RF probing.