Now Available – Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library v25.5.9

Tampa, Florida (December 15, 2025) – Modelithics®, the industry leader in providing innovative and high-quality custom modeling and measurement services for RF, microwave, semiconductor and millimeter-wave electronic devices, is pleased to announce the release of the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library v25.5.9. This release includes compatibility with Keysight Technologies’ Advanced Design System (ADS) 2026 as well as Cadence AWR Design Environment v25.1. The Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library is backward compatible with previous Modelithics library releases.

Included in this release are three new non-linear models for Qorvo Package devices for QPD1426 (282W), QPD1426L (282W) and QPD2560L (350W). Each of these models includes Modelithics advanced model features for temperature scaling and are load pull validated. The operating bias for these models is all VDSQ=50V.

For more information about this new release and further details on the new models available, please review the v25.5.9 release notes. Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program, the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library is available free to qualified customers for use with Keysight Technologies’ Advanced Design System (ADS) and Cadence AWR Design Environment®. For more information and to request the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library, visit www.Modelithics.com/MVP/Qorvo or contact Modelithics at [email protected].

