Now Available – Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library v25.5.9

Tampa, Florida (December 15, 2025) – Modelithics®, the industry leader in providing innovative and high-quality custom modeling and measurement services for RF, microwave, semiconductor and millimeter-wave electronic devices, is pleased to announce the release of the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library v25.5.9. This release includes compatibility with Keysight Technologies’ Advanced Design System (ADS) 2026 as well as Cadence AWR Design Environment v25.1. The Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library is backward compatible with previous Modelithics library releases.
Included in this release are three new non-linear models for Qorvo Package devices for QPD1426 (282W), QPD1426L (282W) and QPD2560L (350W). Each of these models includes Modelithics advanced model features for temperature scaling and are load pull validated. The operating bias for these models is all VDSQ=50V.
For more information about this new release and further details on the new models available, please review the v25.5.9 release notes. Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program, the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library is available free to qualified customers for use with Keysight Technologies’ Advanced Design System (ADS) and Cadence AWR Design Environment®. For more information and to request the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library, visit www.Modelithics.com/MVP/Qorvo or contact Modelithics at [email protected].
About Modelithics, Inc.
Modelithics, Inc. (www.Modelithics.com) was formed in 2001 to address the industry-wide need for high accuracy RF and microwave active and passive simulation models for use in Electronic Design Automation (EDA). Modelithics’ premium product is the Modelithics® COMPLETE Library, containing highly scalable Microwave Global Models™ , and advanced behavioral models for a multitude of commercially available passive component families, as well as non-linear diode models, non-linear transistor models, and system-level component models. Modelithics’ services also address a wide range of custom RF and microwave measurement and modeling needs. Modelithics product offerings, which support multiple EDA software platforms, also include the Modelithics mmWave Library, Modelithics System Components Library™ the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library. Modelithics® is a registered trademark of Modelithics, Inc. Microwave Global Models™, and System Components Library are also trademarks of Modelithics, Inc. The Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) Program allows for collaboration and open communication during the development of advanced data sets and models for commercially available microwave components and devices, with flexible sponsorship and distribution arrangements for the resulting data and models. An example of such an arrangement is the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library, a fully sponsored library distributed for free by Modelithics under the sponsorship of Qorvo®. Modelithics also offers a Standard and Custom Test Fixture and Accessory Product Line, for a family of thin film Probe Point™ Alumina substrate fixtures compatible with RF probing.