Announcing the Launch of the NEW Modelithics Library for SIMULIA CST Studio Suite

Tampa, Florida (January 26, 2026) – Modelithics®, the leading independent provider of accurate RF/microwave device and component models, is pleased to launch the NEW Modelithics Library for SIMULIA® CST Studio Suite®. The release of the new Modelithics Library for CST Studio Suite includes an extensive collection of accurate and well documented circuit simulation models, including Modelithics unique Microwave Global Models™, representing nearly 28,000 components for over 30 of today’s leading component suppliers, including Amotech, Coilcraft, Dalicap, International Manufacturing Services, Johanson, Kemet, Kyocera-AVX, Murata, Passive Plus, Presidio, and Vishay.

With CST Studio Suite®, the SIMULIA® brand of Dassault Systemès offers engineers precise modeling capabilities for antennas, filters, connectors, and complex microwave circuits. CST Studio Suite integrates multiple solver technologies—including finite element method (FEM), finite integration technique (FIT), and method of moments (MoM)—enabling accurate analysis across the entire electromagnetic spectrum from DC to optical frequencies.

The Microwave Global Models for CST Studio Suite include advanced model features, such as substrate scaling, part value scalability, solder pad-size scaling and de-embedding. Modelithics Microwave Global provide designers with a solution that extends far beyond traditional solutions, like S-parameter files, whose contact pad and substrate conditions are set by the test fixture used for the data and not easy to vary with application conditions.

President & CEO of Modelithics, Larry Dunleavy stated “We have been looking forward to this release, as we have had several customers asking for CST compatibility. This is a great first step toward our eventual release of additional models, including 3D EM component models to facilitate full-wave electromagnetic simulations”. Peter Hammes, who leads the SIMULIA R&D for Electromagnetics stated: “Combining the content of Modelithics with the state-of-the-art simulation capabilities of CST Studio Suite will help our mutual customers to accelerate their product development and validation, by reducing prototyping and ensuring first-time pass success through accurate and fast simulation”.

For more information regarding the new Modelithics Library for CST Studio Suite, please review the v25.9 release notes. To request a free trial, contact [email protected]. Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) program, FREE use of Modelithics models is also available for selected manufacturers though Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) program. please visit www.modelithics.com/mvp/vsl.