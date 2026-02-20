The Modelithics Library for MathWorks MATLAB delivers industry leading accuracy and flexibility for electronic design. Highly scalable, each model enables precise simulation of real world details such as substrate and pad characteristics. With approximately 28,000 components from over 30 top commercial manufacturers—spanning passive and active devices—the Modelithics Library empowers engineers to achieve confident, first pass design success. View the Overview Video to learn more about the Modelithics Library.

Library Features

The Modelithics Library for MathWorks MATLAB offers an extensive selection of Microwave Global Models™, representing thousands of components. The installed models are fully integrated with MATLAB electronic design automation (EDA) software.

Modelithics also features a substrate library containing measurement-based substrate

parameters for many of the most commonly used substrates. See the full list of Modelithics

Advanced Model Features.

• Measurement-Based — Each model is developed using specialized measurements under device-specific test conditions.

• Scalability — Part-value, substrate, pad-size and temperature scalability are incorporated into many models.

• Model Documentation — Each model contains a model datasheet that lists recommended model validity parameters, measurement and test fixture details, and model-to-measurement data comparisons.

