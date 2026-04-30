Discover RF Fundamentals at RF Boot Camp During IMS 2026

RF Boot Camp is returning once again to the annual IEEE MTT‑S International Microwave Symposium (IMS), taking place this year at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center on Monday, June 15, 2026. As one of IMS’s most consistently popular educational programs, RF Boot Camp continues its mission of providing a solid, fundamentals‑focused introduction for professionals entering or reentering the RF and microwave field.

Each year at IMS, RF Boot Camp offers an engaging and approachable curriculum designed for new engineers, seasoned engineers seeking a refresher, technical managers, and professionals in sales and marketing who benefit from a deeper understanding of RF/microwave concepts. Attendees also have the opportunity to earn 2 IEEE Continuing Education Units (CEUs), adding meaningful professional development value to the experience.

Since its launch at IMS 2015 in Phoenix, RF Boot Camp has grown steadily, achieving record‑setting attendance—such as the more than 180 participants at IMS 2019 in Boston. This annual workshop has become a trusted cornerstone of IMS, demonstrating year after year the value of revisiting foundational RF and microwave theory in a structured, industry‑guided format.

The 2026 program continues this tradition with a lineup of tutorial-style sessions delivered by experts from leading organizations, including Keysight, Modelithics and Analog Devices. Updated and refined through ongoing attendee feedback, this year’s topics will cover:

The RF/Microwave Signal Chain, Network Analysis and Measurement

Spectral Analysis and Receiver Technology

RFMW Characterization, Quantum System Analysis and Design, and Impedance Matching

Signal Generation, Modulation and Vector Signal Analysis

The Convergence of Advanced Models and Measurements for Virtual Prototyping Success

End to End RF System Simulation

RFMW Application Focus: Tx/Rx Communication and Phased-Array Design

As always, RF Boot Camp at IMS aims to equip participants with practical insight, essential terminology, and a strong working knowledge of core RF/microwave engineering principles—making it the ideal “on‑ramp” to the broader technical programming offered throughout IMS Week.

Join us at IMS 2026 in Boston for a full day dedicated to mastering RF and microwave fundamentals. Whether you’re new to the field or simply looking to strengthen your foundation, RF Boot Camp remains one of the most valuable learning opportunities IMS offers each year.

Don’t miss your opportunity to join us for a great day of refreshment in the basic microwave theory and terminologies that will be the talk of Denver during IMS week!

Ian Rippke, Keysight Technologies, RF Boot Camp Co-Chair

Dr. Larry Dunleavy, Modelithics, Inc., RF Boot Camp Chair