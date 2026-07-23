Microchip and Modelithics Empower RF Engineers with New PIN and Varactor Diode Models Validated through Ka-band and Above

Tampa, Florida (July 22, 2026) – Modelithics®, a leading provider of high-accuracy RF, microwave, millimeter-wave, and semiconductor modeling and measurement solutions, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Microchip Technology Inc. with the release of a new family of highly accurate, measurement-validated nonlinear simulation models for Microchip’s PIN diode and Varactor diode portfolio. Available through Modelithics, these new non-linear models support engineers developing next-generation RF, microwave, and high-frequency systems. The release includes models for 16 Microchip PIN diode devices, and 3 Varactor diodes all featuring broadband validation from DC to at least 30 GHz, with the MV3903-STD-P2010 flip-chip Varactor diode model validated through 110 GHz.

These advanced models, to be included with upcoming releases of Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ for leading electronic design automation (EDA) platforms, provide designers with powerful simulation capabilities, including bias-dependent and temperature-scalable behavior, enabling more accurate prediction of device performance in switching, attenuation, limiter, and control applications. Supporting both series and shunt configurations, the models have been extensively validated against measured data, including DC I-V characteristics, capacitance versus voltage, resistance versus current, multi-bias S-parameters, and selected power-compression measurements. The models incorporate temperature scalability from 25°C to 85°C and cover a broad range of forward- and reverse-bias operating conditions, depending on device type. Several devices also include large-signal power-compression validation, providing enhanced confidence for high-performance RF and microwave designs. For engineers who do not yet have access to Modelithics COMPLETE Library, FREE 90-day access to the Modelithics-Microchip model library can be requested here: www.modelithics.com/mvp/vsl.

Together, through the Sponsoring Modelithics MVP Program, Microchip and Modelithics are helping engineers shorten design cycles and improve first-pass success by providing access to accurate, measurement-validated simulation models and design resources. For more information or to request free access, visit www.modelithics.com/mvp/vsl.