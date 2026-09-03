Modelithics Releases Qorvo GaN Library v26.5.11 with New 200 W GaN Model

Tampa, Florida (September 3, 2026) - Modelithics® is pleased to announce the release of the Modelithics Qorvo® GaN Library v26.5.11. For more than 12 years, the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library has provided RF and microwave engineers with up-to-date, highly accurate, measurement-based nonlinear models that accelerate design cycles, improve first-pass success and reduce development costs.

Developed and supported by Modelithics in close cooperation with Qorvo, the library includes nonlinear models for an extensive portfolio of Qorvo GaN die and packaged power transistor products, providing engineers with trusted models for the design and optimization of high-performance RF power amplifiers and related circuits. Each GaN model has advanced modeling features such as broadband validation, self-heating effects, temperature scalability, intrinsic I-V sensing and comprehensive model documentation. The latest release adds a nonlinear model for the QPD2562L, a 200 W GaN transistor, that is validated against load-pull measurements across multiple frequencies from 2.5 to 3.5 GHz. Version 26.5.11 also expands compatibility for all GaN models in the library to include Keysight ADS 2027, while maintaining support for ADS 2024 through ADS 2026 and multiple versions of the Cadence AWR Design Environment®.

For customers seeking a complete board-based power amplifier design solution, the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ adds accurate, substrate-scalable and part-value-scalable passive component models for matching and bias networks. Customers using the Modelithics Qorvo GaN Library are encouraged to learn more about Modelithics COMPLETE Library™, which provides seamless access to a broad portfolio of highly accurate passive as well as active and system component level models. Together, these libraries enable designers to simulate entire RF and microwave circuits and modules with greater accuracy, helping reduce design iterations and accelerate time to market.

For more information about this new release and further details on the new models available, please review the v26.5.11 release notes. To request free access, please visit www.modelithics.com/mvp/qorvo or contact [email protected].