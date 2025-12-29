High Eye Achieves Light UAS Operator Certificate (LUC) SAIL II

Dordrecht, The Netherlands, December 2025 - High Eye has successfully obtained the Light UAS Operator Certificate (LUC SAIL II by EASA), marking a significant milestone in our operational capabilities.

We are proud to share that High Eye has been granted the Light UAS Operator Certificate (LUC) SAIL II by the Malta Civil Aviation Directorate (CAD).

More than a regulatory milestone, the LUC SAIL II is formal recognition of the organisational maturity High Eye has built over the past years grounded in a strong safety culture, procedural discipline, and an aviation first mindset.

This prestigious regulatory status enables:

⚡ Self-authorization for rapid mission deployment

🚀 Accelerated support response times

🎯 Enhanced operational flexibility in the field

